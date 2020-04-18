Hair stylists continue to offer products, virtual services during pandemic

“I just want people to know that they’re not lost in the shuffle,” she said.

The emails also let customers know they are still selling Aveda products. Clients email in their orders and pick them up at the salon, curbside. In addition, for some products sold on the Aveda site, Aponi is getting 40% of proceeds.

Hand lotion and body pampering products have been some of the highest-selling. Clients are also buying gift cards.

Staff from Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville, is selling gift cards and doing similar tactics to Aponi to keep clients involved during pandemic closures.

Because the salon has stylists who are independent and just rent chairs at the business, owner Katie Falaschi said stylists can pick and choose what they want to do during these trying times.

Some stylists are opting to ship their product lines to customers.

The Meraki stylists came together to post a video of them all saying hello to their clients. Some stylists also have their own websites where they are posting hair tutorials.

“There’s not a lot we can do. There’s not really any services we can offer,” Falaschi said.