Hair stylists continue to offer products, virtual services during pandemic

RACINE COUNTY — When Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended the Safer at Home order, forcing hair salons to stay closed longer, Aponi Salon owner Renne Wendt had mixed emotions.
While she’s excited and looking forward to start doing clients’ hair again, she would have been worried opening up on April 24 when the original Safer at Home mandate was set to expire.
“I think it’s actually better to be safe than sorry,” she said.
The products she would need to help sanitize the salon, located at 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, such as bleach and Clorox wipes are not available, as well as gloves and basic supplies for hair dyes.
“It is scary to think of working on customers, on their skin, without having (the proper supplies),” Wendt said. “I just hope everyone comes out of this OK.”
Salon staff is paying attention to the government’s plans to allow businesses to open and is planning appointments accordingly, which Wendt said is a very lengthy process that requires a lot of work and is sort of like starting a new business from scratch.
When the order was extended until May 26, Wendt said she had to start that appointment planning process over again.
But she’s trying to stay positive, advertising via social media and email, letting people know the salon staff hasn’t forgotten about their clients.
“I just want people to know that they’re not lost in the shuffle,” she said.
The emails also let customers know they are still selling Aveda products. Clients email in their orders and pick them up at the salon, curbside. In addition, for some products sold on the Aveda site, Aponi is getting 40% of proceeds.
Hand lotion and body pampering products have been some of the highest-selling. Clients are also buying gift cards.
Staff from Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville, is selling gift cards and doing similar tactics to Aponi to keep clients involved during pandemic closures.
Because the salon has stylists who are independent and just rent chairs at the business, owner Katie Falaschi said stylists can pick and choose what they want to do during these trying times.
Some stylists are opting to ship their product lines to customers.
The Meraki stylists came together to post a video of them all saying hello to their clients. Some stylists also have their own websites where they are posting hair tutorials.
“There’s not a lot we can do. There’s not really any services we can offer,” Falaschi said.
The salon has a contest going on its Facebook page called “Can’t Touch This Tuesday,” where clients post pictures of their hair, whether they aren’t cutting or coloring it. The contest is a challenge to see if clients can refrain from doing anything to their hair while the salon is closed.
Clients have been posting every other week and the ones who last until the end of the Safer at Home mandate will be entered into a drawing, with potential to win services and products as prizes.
Some stylists are also selling temporary root cover-up hair dye powder.
Falaschi and her sister-in-law, whom she also works with, drove to their coworkers’ homes and dropped off bottles of champagne, flowers and cards saying they missed them.
The salon is looking to open as soon as possible, but the stylists are hesitant to reopen. They’re going to wait and see what happens with the Safer at Home order, Falaschi said.
Falaschi anticipates a lot of clients coming in after the Safer at Home order is dropped, so she wants to make sure there’s going to be enough working staff to cover the long line of people waiting.
‘A good time to think and grow’
Janna Poca, owner of Tangles Salon Studio, said the salon has been offering bi-weekly promotions on products and delivering them to clients’ doors. Staff has also been posting tutorial videos to the salon Facebook page and sending out emails letting clients know the staff is thinking about them.
The salon, located at 304 Main St. in Downtown Racine, has been selling gift certificates like many places, as well as professional hair dye kits.
“Our clients are very, very grateful for that,” Poca said. It saves them buying cheap box dyes that will ruin their hair and cost them hundreds of dollars to fix it, she said.
Tangles staff has also been able to focus on what’s important during the coronavirus shutdown and has been coming up with ideas on how to make the business better.
“It’s been a good time to think and grow,” she said. “We’re making this a positive time and not negative.”
One of the ideas is to grow the spa department. The business currently has two estheticians and someone who does eyelash work, but Poca hopes to add more of spa services in the future.
The business is planning on opening back up as soon as possible. Even when it does open back up, Poca said staff will be going to extreme measures to keep everybody safe and healthy, with proper sanitation.
“We’ve been lucky. Our clients have been very supportive, buying gift cards and products. It’s really, really helped us stay positive too.”
A struggle
While selling stuff on the side has been helpful for some businesses, for other stylists, selling gift cards and products haven’t been as successful for their personal lives.
Falaschi said that stylists have definitely been struggling, waiting for their unemployment checks. For those with husbands or a second income of some sort, it’s helpful, but for Falaschi, she’s the main provider in her family.
“We’re just trying to kind of grab money where we can,” Falaschi said. “It’s going to be hard.”
Some clients have tried paying Falaschi and other stylists for appointments ahead of time, but Falaschi said she’s not comfortable accepting payment that way. However, some clients have sent checks to their stylist’s house.
“I don’t feel like we’re going to close, but I definitely feel like somehow we need to get some assistance for people that are self-employed.”
Falaschi is also trying to get loans in case some of the stylists can’t afford rent anymore; she wouldn’t fire them.
And, in the meantime, for stylists to keep up with their passion, some of them are watching professional hair tutorials on techniques for cutting and coloring hair.
“The hair community’s really come together,” Falaschi said.
Out on the Town: Racine Big Sisters fashion show
Big Sisters of Greater Racine held its annual Fashion Forward fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 20. Nearly 150 guests, and Big and Little Sisters attended and the Big and Little Sisters served as models in a fashion show of current styles from the Sturtevant Goodwill Store. Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin was the fashion show sponsor and gave each Little Sister that modeled the clothing she wore. Hair styling and makeup were provided by cosmetology students and instructors from Gateway Technical College. The Corporate Volunteer Council provided volunteer assistance at the event. Sue Schwab, a pilot with United Airlines, was the keynote speaker on the theme, "The Best Me I Can Be," with a roll call of Big Sisters, board members and community friends each talking about their own careers and how the girls in attendance could prepare for that future career. Other sponsors included Educators Credit Union, Lehmann's Bakery, Mid-State Tube Corporation, Shurpac, Inc. and Wisconsin Plating Works.
“It’s been a good time to think and grow. We’re making this a positive time and not negative. We’ve been lucky. Our clients have been very supportive, buying gift cards and products. It’s really, really helped us stay positive too.” Janna Poca, owner of Tangles Salon Studio
“It’s been a good time to think and grow. We’re making this a positive time and not negative. We’ve been lucky. Our clients have been very supportive, buying gift cards and products. It’s really, really helped us stay positive too.”
Janna Poca, owner of Tangles Salon Studio
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.