UNION GROVE — The word 4-H has become synonymous with the Racine County Fair. And rightfully so. With nearly 100 years of service at the fair, 4-H has shown its impact across the community. However, 4-H is commonly perceived as being simply an agricultural organization, a perception the group is looking to change.
This year, 4-H will be running a day of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related events during the fair’s children’s day on Thursday. STEM day will bring in speakers and organizations across Racine County to speak to children to grow children’s knowledge and love for these four specific areas.
“With Foxconn coming here, it helps children to learn about different skill sets, and higher technology-type jobs,” said Kristina Edstrom, president of the Racine County 4-H Leaders Association. “Last year we had someone who didn’t speak well with other kids, but who found the STEM day so enjoyable, all he did was ask, ‘Mom, can I go back and help?’”
This will be 4-H’s fourth STEM day, held in the commercial building at the fairgrounds. Edstrom says the Racine County Tech Wizards will be giving a demonstration showing the public how to program robots to do certain tasks. The 4-H robotics club will also be giving a demonstration.
“They’ll come in and talk about what they do for robotics. It’s more of a way for kids to learn about technology today,” she said.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Racine County 4-H tech wizards programs from Starbuck Middle School and Dr. Jones Elementary in Racine will be demonstrating different types of robotics activities. Then, the Racine County 4-H robotics project members will be demonstrating the use of Lego Mindstorms, a platform for programming robots, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“4-H isn’t just animals,” Edstrom said. “They learn about robotics. They learn about technology. There is so many different types of things these kids can learn to become well-rounded individuals.”
Some other experiences 4-H offers include space camp and advanced robotics academy.
Alyson Buchholz, Tucker 4-H Club president, has been a 4-H member for 11 years. Although she will be showing off her pigs, sheep, rabbits, and turkeys at the fair, she also said there are many other activities 4-H members can get involved in.
“If you don’t have animals or are not involved with more agricultural projects, you can still find something that you are really good at to showcase at the fair,” said Buchholz, mentioning Lego building and engineering.
4-H will also have a call booth in the commercial building where vendors and the public can purchase advertisements that 4-H members will read over the loud speaker. The money will be used to fund their junior leaders program throughout the year.
A long history
4-H has a storied history. The four H’s in 4-H stand for head, heart, hands and health. 4-H offers its members out-of-school programming, in-school enrichment programs, clubs and camps — all of which have an emphasis on personal development. There are more than 15 4-H clubs in Racine County, and 4-H has had a presence at the Racine County Fair since approximately 1923.
“4-H helps build confidence,” said Edstrom, mentioning that many 4-H members are present at the fair every year.
“It’s almost like a big family.”
To learn more about 4-H, stop by the group’s table in the commercial building at the Racine County Fair. The fair opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
