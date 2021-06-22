 Skip to main content
Gyros, chicken dinner, Greek salad, pita and more at Drive-thru Greek Fest Friday-Sunday this week in Racine
Greek Fest 2018

Kronos workers Alex King, Joey Cataldo and Nick Adame pose as they stand under the gyro tent at Greek Fest on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

 MEGAN BURKE, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, will not have its annual Greek Festival this year but instead will be offering a food drive-through with some of its traditional offerings this week, Friday through Sunday, June 25-27.

The food menu:

  • Greek chicken dinner, $20
  • Chicken only, $12
  • Gyro dinner, $15
  • Gyro sandwich, $7
  • Side Greek salad, $4
  • Greek rice, $4
  • Extra pita, $1
  • Extra tzatziki, $1
  • Baklava tray, $10
  • Soda, $1
  • Water, $1

Food will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call the church office at 262-632-5682.

