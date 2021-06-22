Gyros, chicken dinner, Greek salad, pita and more at Drive-thru Greek Fest Friday-Sunday this week in Racine

RACINE — Greek Orthodox Church, 1335 S. Green Bay Road, will not have its annual Greek Festival this year but instead will be offering a food drive-through with some of its traditional offerings this week, Friday through Sunday, June 25-27.
The food menu:
- Greek chicken dinner, $20
- Chicken only, $12
- Gyro dinner, $15
- Gyro sandwich, $7
- Side Greek salad, $4
- Greek rice, $4
- Extra pita, $1
- Extra tzatziki, $1
- Baklava tray, $10
- Soda, $1
- Water, $1
Food will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. For more information, call the church office at 262-632-5682.