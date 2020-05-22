Gym owner sues City of Racine and health official over local Safer at Home extension

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A Racine business owner who says the future of his gym is in jeopardy due to the City of Racine's Safer at Home order has filed a lawsuit against the City of Racine and Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

David Yandel, owner of Harbor Park CrossFit, 3801 Blue River Ave., says that business has dropped by more than 25% since the enforcement of the Racine order, according to an affidavit filed Thursday.

Yandel also claims that he is losing customers to competitors who are not forced to operate under the jurisdiction of Racine's order. "I am unable to operate the business due to the Racine order under threat of criminal prosecution," Yandel's affidavit said.

Mayor Cory Mason was served the lawsuit in front of members of the media Friday morning during a press conference. Mason said he had "no comment" on the lawsuit Friday.

No immediate relief

The statewide Safer at Home order was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13 by a 4-3 vote. Afterward, state Attorney General Josh Kaul said that local orders were still legal if there was an ongoing public health emergency in a specific locality.