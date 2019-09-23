{{featured_button_text}}
Police Crime Stock Image Tape Scene
Image courtesy of Pixabay

RACINE — Gun violence has plagued communities in Wisconsin and around the country, and have left many people wondering if anything can be done.

On Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st Street, Rhetor News, a small online news start-up, is hosting a gun violence town hall event with elected officials, experts and victims of gun violence.

Lorenzo Santos of Rhetor News plans to moderate the discussion which is to include state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; Chris Walton, Milwaukee Democratic Party Chair; Khary Penebacker, businessman and gun violence survivor; Dr. Karin Tamerius, former psychiatrist; and Josh Pade, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.

Santos said communities having discussions on gun violence could become “catalysts for change.”

Santos said the event is not meant to be partisan and Republican officials were invited to speak but none have committed as of Monday morning.

“I do want their voices involved,” Santos said. “We need everyone (involved) to make things happen.”

