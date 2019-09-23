RACINE — Gun violence has plagued communities in Wisconsin and around the country, and have left many people wondering if anything can be done.
On Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st Street, Rhetor News, a small online news start-up, is hosting a gun violence town hall event with elected officials, experts and victims of gun violence.
Lorenzo Santos of Rhetor News plans to moderate the discussion which is to include state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; Chris Walton, Milwaukee Democratic Party Chair; Khary Penebacker, businessman and gun violence survivor; Dr. Karin Tamerius, former psychiatrist; and Josh Pade, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District.
Santos said communities having discussions on gun violence could become “catalysts for change.”
Santos said the event is not meant to be partisan and Republican officials were invited to speak but none have committed as of Monday morning.
“I do want their voices involved,” Santos said. “We need everyone (involved) to make things happen.”
I don't see any other political perspectives on the Bill. Were they not invited? Did they turn down invitations? Can't be a true Town Hall if there are not varying perspectives represented.
Greta? Nuff said... This is the equivalent of a journalistic hit piece. Look where they chose to hold it. The good part is they understand where all the gun violence is. This will be an anti-gun rally. Legal holders don't commit crimes. You want to stop gun crime, start with truth in sentencing. Stop the $500 bonds... My guess is that really being tough on crime will be called racist. Meanwhile you see to attack the 2nd amendment. Wrong effort... Build em and fill em.
Should hold it at Horlick. Word is they do a great job of holding rallies supporting the rule of law. They say it's open to anyone outside of school hours.
Liberal socialists claim this is a "Town Hall"....all liberal socialist politicians and their propaganda....the left does this junk all the time....Have a Trump Rally....support capitalism which is the poverty killer of the world... the fake posturing Greta the head will be there... the family that has not one person who has worked a hands on real 8 hour a day job....again telling us how to live....BUY a GUN...protect yourself and your family!!
