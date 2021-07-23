Gun in Fischer Park on July 4 lands two men in police custody, sheriff says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One witness told police the suspect pointed the gun at people playing volleyball, but another person reported that he did not point the gun at anyone.

“As he was pacing, he was pulling a black pistol in and out of his backpack, showing it to the other groups of people,” police reports state.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and Burlington city police officers responded to the call.

Reports indicate that Lopez-Pena and Cruz ran from the scene, but both were captured by officers a short time later. Cruz tossed a backpack under a nearby vehicle, and officers later discovered that it contained a gun, as well as bags suspected of containing cocaine and marijuana.

Both suspects live in Milwaukee.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office has charged Lopez-Pena with the felony firearms possession charge, as well as possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges. If found guilty on all counts, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Cruz faces up to nine months behind bars if found guilty of obstructing an officer.