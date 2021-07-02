GUIDE: Events planned for Fourth of July weekend across Racine County

4th Fest announces parade honors

RACINE — For the 2021 Independence Day celebration, the 4th Fest of Greater Racine is honoring community members.

People can watch for their units in the parade which steps off at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5, following the pre-parade which starts at 8:45 a.m.

The 4th Fest Board of Directors has named Chuck Beth as Mr. 4th Fest. Mr. or Ms. 4th Fest is an honorary title given to a 4th Fest Board member or volunteer who has made significant contributions to Racine’s 4th Fest celebration.

“Chuck has gone above and beyond for this organization for many years," said Jake Lovdahl, Parade Committee co-chair. "He has served on the board as treasurer, made banners for our events and solicited much needed donations to name just a few duties. But what is most impactful about Chuck are his relationships. As a business owner he knows everyone, and it seems like everyone knows him.”

The 4th Fest Board has named retired Racine Police Chief Art Howell as this year’s honorary grand marshal.

“It is fitting that we honor the chief as he recently retired and has shown 4th Fest and the Racine community his support, his dedication and his love for many years,” said Lovdahl.

There will also be a special memorial float in the parade to honor the late Carrie Glenn, former Racine alderwomen of District 10 and 4th Fest Board member.

“She passed away unexpectedly in 2020 and commemorating her in the parade was a must," said Lovdahl. "We owe her a debt of gratitude for her passion for this parade and holiday. A tribute to her in the parade seems only fitting.”