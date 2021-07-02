GUIDE: Events planned for Fourth of July weekend across Racine County

Several communities in the area will hold celebrations this year to celebrate Independence Day. Events include parties, parades, a car show and fireworks. They are:
Racine
July 3 — Block Party: 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is throwing its annual block party and the community is invited. The kickoff to Independence Day celebrations is scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. This is a family-friendly event where attendees can listen to Shades of Funk while enjoying beverages and food from MM&E BBQ and 4th Fest street corn. There will also be a few raffles and games. This annual event is a fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine with proceeds going towards the parade and fireworks.
July 5 — 4th Fest Parade & Fly Over: Racine’s 4th of July parade is scheduled to be held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5, on Main Street, and fireworks begin at dusk at North Beach. The theme is “United We Stand.” Spectators will see all their favorites including horses, clowns, jugglers, antique cars, the popular Iwo Jima presentation, service men and women, award-winning marching bands, colorful floats, dance troupes, sports heroes, school groups, politicians and other dignitaries. The parade can viewed on My24 Milwaukee (channel 24).
Parade attendees can also expect to hear some noise at the parade this year. Racine Airshows announced that the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, and the A-10 Warthog Attack Jet from Davis- Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, is scheduled to fly over the parade in a formation flight between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization that is funded through individual and corporate donations. Donations are accepted through its website at racine4thfest.org.
Sturtevant
July 3 — Sturtevant Fireworks: Fireworks show at dusk. Parking on grounds of Fireman’s Park on Charles Street starts at 4 p.m., $5 park vehicle parking fee. Food and beverage vendors will be available.
Raymond
July 3 — Sixth annual Car/Truck/Bike and Tractor Show starting at 1 p.m. on the festival grounds, 2659 S. 76th St., Franksville, with music by Totally Neon from 8 p.m.-midnight. Food and beverages will be sold. Free admission.
July 4 — Children’s Parade starts at 1 p.m., all other events follow. Parade begins at the Raymond Town Hall, 2255 S. 76th St., and ends at Raymond School, 2659 S. 76th St., Franksville. The theme is “Bold Stripes Bright Stars.” Featuring pie, silent and live auctions, kid games/tractor pull and cowpie bingo throughout the afternoon. Elvis on grounds, 3-4 p.m.; entertainment and dancing by Stetson and Lace, 7-11 p.m. Firework show at 9:30 p.m. For up-to-date information, go to rcbo.club.
Burlington
July 4 — Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks begin at dusk.
Union Grove
July 5 — Union Grove Fourth of July Parade: “Party Like It’s 1776,” 9:15 a.m. Parade will assemble at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. It will travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. Kiddie Parade will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the Graham Public Library parking lot, 12th and Main streets, and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade.
Waterford
July 4 — Lions Club of Waterford Independence Day Parade and Great Duck Raffle: “United We Stand.” Children’s parade at 10:30 a.m. at Milwaukee and Main streets proceeding north to Trail Side Graded School; main parade begins at 11 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets. Parade proceeds west on Main Street to Milwaukee Street then north to Trail Side Graded School. Food available at 9:30 a.m. at Milwaukee and Main streets. Great Duck Raffle tickets will sold along the parade route; proceeds help pay for the parade. Drawing is at 1:30 p.m. at Lions food stand.
Oak Creek July 4 — Fourth of July Parade: “Party Like it’s 1776.” 9 a.m. starting at Groveland and Verdev drives and concluding at the American Legion Post 434 grounds, 9327 S. Shepard Ave. Ice cream follows in Legion Park. Fireworks at dusk at Lake Vista Park, 4001 Lake Vista Parkway.