Guests with nowhere to go still living at Riverside Inn

Changing hands

Construction and demolition is already ongoing for the new hotel that will replace the Riverside Inn. Two large Dumpsters in the mostly empty parking lot are slowly being filled with discarded mattresses, ripped-up carpets and damaged dressers. Many of the rooms have been stripped of their flooring, wallpaper and furniture.

The new owners, experienced hoteliers Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu, are planning a full renovation to include new outdoor lighting, security, remodeling the lobby and bathrooms, resurfacing the parking lot and replacing all the first-floor entrances.