KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will hold its annual “Art in Bloom” event, featuring the work of seven Floral Design students.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Arthur F. Mahone Jr. Atrium of the Academic Building on the college’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

Each student is required to select a painting or sculpture and then interpret that artwork through flowers. They will receive their flowers the morning of the event and must be done working by 5 p.m.

A three-member panel will judge the pieces and decide a winner.

The public is encouraged to vote, too, to decide the People’s Choice award.

Instructor Joanne Leach said the students “will learn a great deal through the event, from creating their own piece to learning how to incorporate elements of design properly into their work.”

“I think this is a fun way for our students to show what they’ve learned,” Leach said. “It helps them to expand their creativity and knowledge. It’s not just floral design, it’s also artwork.”

Food and beverages will be offered at the event.