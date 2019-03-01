SOMERS — A free all-day seminar for businesses and entrepreneurs interested in the cannabis and hemp industries is scheduled to take place March 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The “Hemp Help” seminar, presented by the Japan-based medical equipment manufacturer Shimadzu Corp., is intended to provide “an opportunity for the community to learn about hemp growing and processing in Wisconsin,” according to the company.
Since 2014, some groups and individuals have been able to grow hemp and sell hemp-based products in Wisconsin through a pilot program.
Last summer, the floodgates opened after then-Attorney General Brad Schimel directed law enforcement to allow hemp growers and sellers to carry out their businesses.
Among the speakers scheduled for the seminar is Dr. Ehab Abourashed, a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Cairo University and now an associate professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Abourashed is scheduled to present “A Reality Check,” regarding his research into the health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), which is derived from hemp, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main active ingredient in cannabis.
Other scheduled speakers include hemp grower Sara Johnson of Ballew Farm in Kentucky and Joseph W. Hickey, the founder of the Kentucky Hemp Growers Cooperative.
Representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection are also scheduled to be on hand to provide answers to the ever-present questions regarding the legality of hemp growing and processing.
To register for the seminar, go to: conta.cc/2E1CxbX. For more info, email asfurreness@shimadzu.com or call 630-478-2920.
