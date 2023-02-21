DOVER — A homeless shelter for women in crisis is getting a helping hand from another group of women.

A networking group for civic activism, called 100 Women Who Care of Western Racine County, has designated the Transitional Living Center as the group’s chosen nonprofit to receive financial support in 2023.

The Transitional Living Center provides emergency housing and assistance to women and their children who are coping with domestic violence, drug addiction, evictions and other crises.

Women Who Care held its annual meeting Feb. 15 at 1841 Farms and Vineyard facility in Burlington and selected the homeless shelter to receive donations totaling $6,500 from the networking group’s members.

Co-chair Becky McClelland said the members felt strongly about supporting the shelter’s mission of ensuring that women and children in need can keep a roof over their heads.

“Homelessness, I think, is a bigger issue than people realize,” McClelland said.

It is the second year that Women Who Care has rallied behind a Racine County nonprofit. Last year, the group made a donation to Health Care Network Inc., a Racine-based healthcare provider for people with low incomes or inadequate insurance.

Transitional Living Center executive director Cristen Chaffee said the $6,500 donation will help with remodeling to her organization’s new shelter facility, a former school property at 23303 Church Road in the Town of Dover.

The shelter relocated last year from its longtime home on the Love Inc. campus in Burlington.

The facility provides 12 beds for women and children, and it has served nearly 100 people in the past three years. The average family stays at the shelter for 122 days before finding other housing elsewhere.

Chaffee said the donation from Women Who Care will make an impact on the operation. Especially significant, she said, is that the show of support is coming from women.

“What isn’t good about that? It’s women helping women,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Sponsored by Community State Bank, Women Who Care is a countywide organization for women who support nonprofit causes.

The group invites members to bring $100 each to the annual meeting and to nominate a worthwhile cause in Racine County.

The members then discuss the nominated nonprofits, and they vote to choose one that will receive all the money.

The effort attracted about 30 members last year, and doubled its impact this year by attracting 60 members.

McClelland said the process of nominating and discussing nonprofits serves to educate women about the good work being done by such organizations in Racine County.

Especially with a growing membership base, McClelland said: “It was amazing. It creates such an awareness.”

