Located at 35263 W. State St. in the Town of Burlington, the headquarters for Wisconsin Vision Associates stands on a 26-acre campus where the company is currently building an addition estimated to cost $2.75 million.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Journal Times file photo
The current headquarters for Wisconsin Vision Associates includes a warehouse that allowed the company to grow starting in 2015, but the company now is expanding further on site and possibly in an old grocery store.
GREGORY SHAVER,
Journal Times file photo
The former Richter's Marketplace grocery store at 156 S. Pine St. in the City of Burlington would be converted in three phases into a warehouse and distribution center, according to plans disclosed recently by property owner Wisconsin Vision Associates.
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — About 10 years after building new headquarters, Wisconsin Vision Associates Inc. is expanding those facilities and making plans for extra space in a former grocery store.
The distributer of contact lenses and other medical goods is constructing a nearly $3 million addition to its headquarters operation at 35263 W. State St. in the Town of Burlington.
Company officials also have approached the City of Burlington about plans for creating a new warehouse in the old Richter’s Marketplace grocery store, located two miles away in the city.
Wisconsin Vision Associates representatives could not be reached for comment about either project, but local officials familiar with the company’s addition and warehouse plan said the medical goods supplier is carving out space for continuing growth of its sales and distribution business.
The company now describes itself as “the nation’s largest independent and doctor-owned contact lens distributor.”
Julie Anderson, director of public works and development services for Racine County, said the estimated 12,000-square-foot expansion on State Street is designed primarily for more storage of inventory.
“The market for this company has expanded rapidly, and they need more space,” Anderson said.
The county approved a conditional use permit in 2013 when Wisconsin Vision moved to the Town of Burlington site. And county officials have since reviewed the company’s expansion plan.
Work in progress on the expansion was visible this week to motorists passing the company’s 26-acre campus along State Street just west of Burlington’s city limits.
The company has estimated the addition’s cost at $2.75 million.
Burlington town officials approved a building permit allowing the expansion to get started under contractor PSG Construction Inc.
Town Administrator Rachel Naber said she welcomes growth of the family-owned Wisconsin Vision Associates, and she hopes it means that CEO Christopher Fait and his family soon will be hiring more people, too.
“It’s nice to see local people investing into our town,” Naber said.
Founded in the 1980s by Fait’s parents, Robert Fait and Judy Fait, Wisconsin Vision warehouses and distributes contact lenses and other optical goods for doctors.
The company operated for many years at 139 W. Chestnut St. in the City of Burlington, but built its new facility starting in 2013 and relocated to the town two years later.
The estimated 70,000-square-foot complex cost $7 million to construct.
At the time, the medical goods operation had 154 employees, with plans to add 30 more.
The grocery store, 156 S. Pine St., closed in 2019 and had been vacant ever since. It represented about half of the 102,000-square-foot shopping center, which was built in the 1960s.
Burlington city officials approved rezoning for the old grocery store site at Wisconsin Vision’s request. But the company never publicly announced more about its Pine Street plans until recently.
Gregory Guidry, building inspector for the City of Burlington, said company officials presented tentative plans for the former grocery store property about two weeks ago.
“They’re just now starting to move forward,” Guidry said.
The plans call for transforming Richter’s Marketplace in three phases. A building permit will be required, but no permit application has been submitted yet.
“It’s going to be a huge warehouse distribution center,” Guidry said.
On its Facebook page, Wisconsin Vision last month posted an upbeat assessment about the company’s growth during 2022.
“This year our team has shown tremendous amounts of positivity, support and dedication that has contributed to our successes and achievements,” the message stated. “Our people are our greatest asset, and we wouldn’t be here without them.”
