RACINE— Going back to school isn’t just for children.

The city’s Growing Residents’ Opportunities and Wealth program is offering a $1,500 scholarship to adults who enroll in and complete YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin’s 5.09 High School Equivalency Diploma program.

“We are working with the YWCA to help hundreds of residents earn a high school equivalency diploma to improve their financial future,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “Together, we can grow and transform Racine.”

Using American Rescue Plan funds, the scholarships have been offered since 2021 and will be available until the money runs out.

While enrollment in the HSED program is free, participants can use the scholarship money to pay for things such as transportation and childcare.

Former program participant Lanuasia Shannon, 20, said the scholarship was an incentive to finally get a high school equivalency diploma.

“The teachers are very helpful,” she said. “They work with you through everything. If you don’t understand anything they will help you through it so you do understand it.”

Shannon plans to pursue a career as a firefighter, something the city’s Youth Employment Program will be able to help with.

Patrick Ventura said he is participating in the program to provide a better life for his children.

Ventura enrolled alongside his girlfriend, Jazmine Zavala, during an orientation earlier this month at Gateway Technical College.

“We both kind of had rough pasts,” Ventura said. “Growing up, we weren’t really able to stay focused and we always weren’t clear minded either. Now we’re trying to find the time, even though we have a newborn. We’re a little more clear minded as being adults and trying to set goals for ourselves.”

Ventura said he would like to obtain a commercial driver license and start a business, as well as attend college once he completes the program.

“I think it’s (the scholarship) a great opportunity,” he said. “It gives people some type of motivation, because they have something to look forward to, as in money, and it’s hard times right now.”

Instruction is offered in both English and Spanish, and classes are available mornings, evenings and virtually.

In-person classes are at Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave., in the evenings.

The average time to complete the course is about 20 weeks.

To register, visit bit.ly/3P2PGah. For more information about the the GROW Racine scholarship, visit growracine.org/hsed-scholarships