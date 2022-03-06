Group seeks to raise $500,000 to build museum for Racine black history museum

Standing in front of art displayed in his Racine gallery, Scott Terry holds up a Racine local history book Saturday as an example of how black history and culture are left out of most museums and classrooms.
SCOTT WILLIAMS
A rendering shows the proposed Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center to honor black history and culture in Racine County, for which organizers have announced a $500,000 capital campaign.
Submitted rendering
Johnny Green, left, board president of the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center in Racine, addresses supporters Saturday, joined by Scott Terry, who is leading efforts to find a permanent home for the black history museum.
SCOTT WILLIAMS
A rendering of the proposed new Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center is displayed Saturday while organizer Scott Terry addresses supporters about progress raising $500,000 to build the new museum.
SCOTT WILLIAMS
Scott Terry is shown inside his Mahogany Gallery & Artspace, 1422 Washington Ave., Racine, which is home to the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center while he and other organizers work to build a new facility.
SCOTT WILLIAMS
The Mahogany Gallery & Artspace at 1422 Washington Ave. in Racine already includes some photos and artifacts on black history, but organizers are trying to build a new permanent home for a museum to be called Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center.
RACINE — At a time when some activists are trying to inhibit the teaching of black history, a group in Racine is working to build a museum where local black history can be preserved, displayed and taught.
Organizers of the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center said Saturday they have received their first grant toward a $500,000 goal for building the proposed black history museum somewhere in Racine County.
Scott Terry, leader of the nonprofit group, told supporters that black history is overlooked and forgotten too often. Holding up a local history book, Terry said the new museum would capture and tell the stories of black people who have lived in Racine County.
“This is our time to do our own initiative,” he said. “We are just building our own.”
Terry and others involved in the organization held a news conference Saturday to highlight progress achieved in the effort, and to request more donations to get the museum built within the next three years.
Johnny Green, board president of the group, told about 20 supporters in attendance that his group is determined to fulfill its mission of creating a place for black stories to be told.
“I know you guys want to see this happen,” Green said. “It’s going to happen.”
The Racine Community Foundation has donated $12,000 — the first grant received — to jumpstart an effort at compiling recorded oral histories that will become part of the museum.
The news conference was held at Mahogany Gallery & Artspace, 1422 Washington Ave. The art gallery, owned by Terry, serves as the temporary home of the museum and cultural center.
Organizers hope to raise $500,000 to finance acquisition and remodeling for a facility to include museum exhibits, art displays, musical and other performances, a cafe and a coffee shop.
Terry said such centers in other communities have succeeded in capturing and preserving the part of a community’s history that resides within its black families and neighborhoods. Of those museums, he said, “They tell our story, and connect it to the present day and the present time.”
Standing in front of art displayed in his Racine gallery, Scott Terry holds up a Racine local history book Saturday as an example of how black history and culture are left out of most museums and classrooms.
Johnny Green, left, board president of the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center in Racine, addresses supporters Saturday, joined by Scott Terry, who is leading efforts to find a permanent home for the black history museum.
Scott Terry is shown inside his Mahogany Gallery & Artspace, 1422 Washington Ave., Racine, which is home to the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center while he and other organizers work to build a new facility.
The Mahogany Gallery & Artspace at 1422 Washington Ave. in Racine already includes some photos and artifacts on black history, but organizers are trying to build a new permanent home for a museum to be called Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center.