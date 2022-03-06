Group seeks to raise $500,000 to build museum for Racine black history museum

RACINE — At a time when some activists are trying to inhibit the teaching of black history, a group in Racine is working to build a museum where local black history can be preserved, displayed and taught.

Organizers of the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center said Saturday they have received their first grant toward a $500,000 goal for building the proposed black history museum somewhere in Racine County.

Scott Terry, leader of the nonprofit group, told supporters that black history is overlooked and forgotten too often. Holding up a local history book, Terry said the new museum would capture and tell the stories of black people who have lived in Racine County.

“This is our time to do our own initiative,” he said. “We are just building our own.”

Terry and others involved in the organization held a news conference Saturday to highlight progress achieved in the effort, and to request more donations to get the museum built within the next three years.

Johnny Green, board president of the group, told about 20 supporters in attendance that his group is determined to fulfill its mission of creating a place for black stories to be told.

“I know you guys want to see this happen,” Green said. “It’s going to happen.”

The Racine Community Foundation has donated $12,000 — the first grant received — to jumpstart an effort at compiling recorded oral histories that will become part of the museum.

The news conference was held at Mahogany Gallery & Artspace, 1422 Washington Ave. The art gallery, owned by Terry, serves as the temporary home of the museum and cultural center.

Organizers hope to raise $500,000 to finance acquisition and remodeling for a facility to include museum exhibits, art displays, musical and other performances, a cafe and a coffee shop.

Terry said such centers in other communities have succeeded in capturing and preserving the part of a community’s history that resides within its black families and neighborhoods. Of those museums, he said, “They tell our story, and connect it to the present day and the present time.”

The effort comes at a time when politicians and others in Wisconsin and elsewhere are fighting to oppose what they consider “critical race theory,” which involves the manner in which black slavery and oppression are taught in classrooms.

Madelyn Tabor, a researcher working on the Racine museum project, said she hopes the museum teaches people about black oppression, as well as more uplifting stories of black joy and achievement.

Seeing such stories left out of Racine history, Tabor said, means that nobody of any race can learn the full history of the city.

“It is a disservice to our entire community,” she said. “Everyone is interconnected. And we need a place to show that.”

No location has been selected yet for the museum and cultural center. Organizers have reached out to the City of Racine community development department for assistance.

The organizing group includes activists who created a “Black Humanity Now” street mural in Racine during 2020 protests against racism and police brutality.

A former teacher, Terry said he struggled in his own classroom to find resources for teaching children about the struggles and accomplishments of black people.

“Now,” he added, “we have an opportunity to fix that.”

Green agreed, slamming his hand down on the local history book that Terry had displayed.

“It’s not in this book,” Green said. “But we want everybody to know every bit of history.”

