Group of Ascension nurses, staff protest strict vaccine mandate

By the numbers

Per 100,000 unvaccinated people, there were 1.1 deaths due to COVID-19 and 18.2 hospitalizations in the month of July in Wisconsin. Per 100,000 vaccinated people, there were only 0.1 deaths and 4.9 hospitalizations.

53.7% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

64.6% of Wisconsin adults (ages 18 and up) have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

50.3% of Racine County residents have received at least one vaccine dose

61.7% of Racine County adults (ages 18 and up) have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

6 deaths per day due to COVID-19 is the average across Wisconsin as of Thursday, Aug. 19.

Less than 1 death per day due to COVID-19 was the average across Wisconsin one month ago, as of July 19. (The average grew to 1 per day on July 23, but didn't reach 2 per day until Aug. 9.)

54 deaths per day due to COVID-19 in late November in Wisconsin was the highest average reached since the beginning of the pandemic.

— According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services