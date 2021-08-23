Group of Ascension nurses, staff protest strict vaccine mandate

RACINE — A minority of hospital employees both in the medical professions and outside of them are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place at several Wisconsin hospital systems.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
“We are being coerced,” said one nurse, who lives in Racine County and works at Ascension All Saints but asked her name not be shared for fear of retribution.
Their reasons for opposition are varied.
During a protest along Spring Street in front of Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday morning, more than a dozen women protested the health system’s requirement that virtually all of its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be forced to resign; Ascension would be referring to this as a “voluntary resignation,” and those who resign in this way would then likely be ineligible to receive full unemployment benefits.
Shortly before the protest began, the FDA announced that the Pfizer vaccine was no longer under a trial phase and has been fully approved.
Those protesting who spoke with a reporter shared varied reasons for their opposition to the mandate. Their reasons included:
Mary Bendix, who works in housekeeping at All Saints, noted that people who have been vaccinated are “still getting COVID.” (While so-called “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 are possible, getting sick from the novel coronavirus is much less likely for those who have been vaccinated, and research shows
- that more than 95% of those who have recently died and/or were hospitalized from COVID-19 in the U.S. were unvaccinated.) However, when a reporter told Bendix that the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, she said “I’ll think about getting it” before Ascension’s mid-October deadline.
- A woman who is a registered nurse at Ascension All Saints and said she is breastfeeding mother said she had not seen enough research on the effects COVID-19 vaccines may have on breastfeeding mothers and their offspring. The nurse, who asked her name not be used for fear of retribution, said that she plans on getting pregnant again soon and would need to see more research before being willing to get vaccinated — but was open to the idea in a few months or maybe in a year, after hearing about the effects the vaccines have had on more pregnant/breastfeeding mothers. She was surprised and happy to hear Monday that the FDA had fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, and said she’s “so glad people are getting the vaccine,” but still doesn’t feel comfortable doing so herself.
- Teresa Lucas, a licensed practical nurse, shared several reasons. The first was “First of all, it’s freedom of choice … They (Ascension) are taking that away from us.” She also laid out theories about the pandemic that had been featured in the discredited viral videos known as “Plandemic” and “Plandemic II,” both of which allege without evidence that members of the U.S. government caused the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to an estimated more than
worldwide, in pursuit of financial gain. Lucas compared COVID-19 to influenza, but also made the
- that COVID-19 is a “bioweapon” that Dr. Anthony Fauci created and patented in 1993. Of Ascension, Lucas added “They entrust these patients in our care; we are the last line of defense … If they can trust our judgment in caring for these patients, why can’t they trust our judgment in our own self-care?”
- Others shared they were opposed to the mandate in principle, that “This is the United States of America” and such requirements limit freedom of choice.
- An Ascension nurse, who was also at the protest Monday, shared during a phone interview last week that some of her coworkers don’t want to get vaccinated because they have already had COVID-19 and don’t want to face the side effects — including headache, chill, nausea and soreness — from being vaccinated, which are likely to be worse for those who have already survived COVID. “They have antibodies. They don’t feel like it’s necessary,” she said. “What they have is good enough in their minds.”
Responses from the public to the protest itself were mixed.
Most who drove by on Spring Street did not react.
Some showed a thumbs up and honked in approval upon seeing the signs reading things like “Stop the mandate” and “My body my choice” and “I’m not anti-vax, I’m pro freedom of choice.”
Others who drove by, one nurse said, had shown “the occasional middle finger” or gave the group a thumbs down.
A strict mandate
Different health systems have different policies for allowing exemptions to getting vaccinated.
At Ascension Health, exemptions are especially limited: If an Ascension employee requests an exemption and is rejected, there isn’t an appeals process; that employee would then have to get vaccinated or be forced to resign.
At Advocate Aurora Health, the second-most prominent health care system in Racine County, there is an appeals process, one nurse said.
When asked what Advocate Aurora’s exemption policy is, Media Relations Manager LeeAnn Betz said in an email: “Team members seeking a religious or medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination must fill out a form explaining their sincerely held religious beliefs or the medical reason they believe prevents them from receiving the COVID vaccine. For religious exemptions, team members must show a clear connection between that belief and a justification for vaccine exemption. For medical exemptions, team members must provide supporting documentation from their health care provider. Every exemption request is considered on a case-by-case basis and reviewed by a multidisciplinary group including members of our human resources, spiritual care and ethics teams.”
An internal Ascension document shared with The Journal Times does say an exemption will be made for those who had a “bad reaction” to the first dose of the vaccine. A nurse, who asked her name not be published for fear of retribution, said that those who have known allergies to previous vaccines unrelated to COVID-19 would also be exempted.
Some religious exemptions may be made for employees of Ascension, which is Catholic-affiliated.
However, documents provided to The Journal Times do not make it clear what exemptions would be allowed.
Regarding the religious exemption, the internal document states the following: “In those instances when someone may not be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of a medical condition or strongly held religious belief, we will provide a process for requesting an exemption.
“Requests for exemptions will be reviewed by members of Associate and Occupational Health, Human Resources, and Mission Integration. The exemption application will be available the week of August 16. Exemption applications are due by October 1 to allow time for review. A decision will be made and shared with you by October 12 on the status of the exemption request.”
Ascension says it will not allow employees to say they have a religious exemption if they cite how “fetal cell lines from historical abortions” were used in development of the vaccines; no cells from abortions are directly in any of the vaccines, but were used in the development of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
In response to the “My Body, My Choice, argument,” the internal Ascension document states: “Autonomy is not an absolute value without constraints in Catholic teaching. Autonomy is often appropriately restricted by those with responsibility for the common good and public health when necessary to protect others from harm — e.g., mandatory reporting of certain sexually transmitted diseases. Thus, limits may and should be placed on individual autonomy precisely when an individual’s action or inaction would cause harm to others. Because death and some forms of morbidity resulting from COVID-19 are irreversible harms, and minimizing healthcare-associated infections in patient populations is a critical institutional responsibility, healthcare organizations may be justiﬁed in requiring associates to receive a vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccines, as a condition of employment, when purely voluntary vaccine acceptance is not suﬃcient to establish an adequate level of protection for their patients and employees.”
Also from a Questions and Answers section of the internal Ascension documents provided to The Journal Times is the following:
Q: How does this vaccine mandate align with our identity as a ministry of the Catholic Church?
A: The principles of human dignity, the common good and solidarity serve as the foundational principles upon which the Catholic tradition rests its support for public health initiatives generally, and vaccination in particular. COVID-19 continues to disproportionately impact lower-income communities, those who experience various forms of social marginalization, and those with pre-existing conditions. Thus, increasing the utilization rate of COVID-19 vaccination, especially among those serving within the Catholic health ministry, is a moral imperative and deeply rooted in our Mission to provide the highest quality, safest care possible for all persons, with special attention to those who are poor and vulnerable.
Pope encourages vaccines
Pope Francis, the head of the global Catholic church, is vocally pro-vaccine. He said getting vaccinated is “an act of love.”
Last week, the Argentinian-born pope appeared in a video in which he said “Being vaccinated with vaccines authorized by the competent authorities is an act of love. And contributing to ensure the majority of people are vaccinated is an act of love ... Vaccination is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable.”
Francis got vaccinated, along with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, in January.
A spokesperson for Ascension did not respond to requests for comment before press time.