Group aiming to set up new charter school in Racine pushes RUSD School Board to choose a location

RACINE — With a February deadline at the forefront of organizers’ minds, a group is pushing the Racine Unified School Board to take the next steps in what has been a three-year project to create a new charter school in Racine.
Members of the Racine Scholars Academy governance board came before The Racine Unified School Board on Dec. 7 to update RUSD’s board on progress.
School plan
Racine Scholars Academy is a school that has been approved by the RUSD board but does not have a location yet. It is planned to serve students from Pre-K through fifth grade.
The plan would be to start with pre-kindergarten classes through second grade in the first year, then add one grade each year: two classrooms per grade level. Students who apply would be admitted to the school through a lottery system if there are more than 50 students at a grade level. The overall school population would cap at about 324.
RUSD doesn’t have any charter schools at the moment. Its last charter school, Racine Civil Leaders Academy, closed in 2017 due to low enrollment. Thus, Racine Scholars Academy would be the only charter school operating within Racine Unified.
21st Century Preparatory School, 1220 Mound Ave., also is a charter school, but it partners with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, not the school district.
Even though Racine Scholars Academy would operate underneath RUSD’s umbrella, it would be led and have its curricula set by a private board, which includes several retired educators who have worked within Racine Unified as well as Racine Police Chief Art Howell.
The estimated fiscal impact of opening the charter school, according to Unified Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon, is $1.5 million.
Still pro-public schooling
Milt Thompson, a member of the proposed school’s board and its proposed director, said his positive experience in RUSD inspired his career in education, which has lasted 40 years. He hopes to continue the positive experience for students in this charter school.
“The program offered at the proposed school would be an essential part of the school district fulfilling its strategic priorities that are listed in Raising Racine 2023,” he said at the board meeting. “Some of those goals are closing achievement gaps, ensure positive, engaging environments (and) accelerate higher learning of student performance and being the educational choice for families in the southeast region of Wisconsin.”
The School Board had already approved the RSA board's pursuit of an $800,000 grant, which it received in May.
The money is going to be used for summer teacher training and consultant work, Thompson said. “All of that money is there,” he said.
Thompson said he has had a meeting with Dr. Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent of schools, to discuss student achievement. He said he has held about 70 meetings and visited 10 schools to talk about the best charter school programs both inside and outside of Wisconsin.
He particularly liked Lake Country Academy, a charter school in Sheboygan. Thompson said Racine Scholars Academy will be modeled after this school.
'One size does not fit all'
Beverly Hicks taught second grade in RUSD for 34 years before retiring in 2003. She said during the meeting through a video that she owes RUSD for her successes. She also is a former president of NAACP Racine Branch and has spoken to the School Board before about successes of students of color.
She said she remembers people visiting from all over the country to observe RUSD’s students.
“We were a model of success. Why hasn’t that continued?” she said. “We know one size does not fit all. The district has some things in place that are working for some kids, but not all. The kids left behind can certainly benefit from what we’re proposing.”
The next steps are to select a site, complete a contract between RUSD and the Scholars Academy governance board and submit it to the state Department of Public Instruction in February. Approval of the contract is expected in April. After that, enrollment and registration of students, recruitment, hiring and staff training can occur.
In July, the school should be ready for teachers to begin training. Opening the doors to students would take place in September.
Choosing a location
The contract is almost completely written, Thompson said, but the Scholars Academy governance board can’t progress any further without the location, which is key.
“The support of the School District is lacking if there’s no location to actually put kids in,” he said.
Mario Martinez, who called himself a “strong supporter of early learning,” emphasized the many meetings, positive feedback and strong start to the project.
He also emphasized the communities that are struggling and especially those students who may not have a strong reading ability or may not speak English. The probability is high that a student who fits that category may not graduate, Martinez said at the board meeting. They’re playing catch -p instead.
“I’m hoping we can continue on this path,” Martinez said. “We have these community folks that have tremendous, tremendous knowledge and ability. We have these grant monies. We’ve had all this positive support for quite some time. I’m just trying to figure out and understand why it is that we wouldn’t move forward on this?”
Hicks urged the board to act quickly.
“We continue to be excited and encouraged by those who we speak with in the community,” Hicks said. “All of us want what’s best for the kids. We want to be a strong, successful charter and bring kids back to our district.”
No building available
Gordon said the district does not currently have a facility in which to house the charter school. The district is planning to close nine school buildings over the next several years, and Gordon said to make space for the proposed charter school the School Board would have to vote to close one of those schools and then provide it to the charter school.
The board is set to vote on Monday to close Giese and North Park elementary schools at the end of this school year. The buildings slated for closure are generally in the worst physical condition out of all the schools in the district, with Giese and North Park at the top of the list.
Caitlin Sievers of The Journal Times contributed to this report.
