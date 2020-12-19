Group aiming to set up new charter school in Racine pushes RUSD School Board to choose a location

The School Board had already approved the RSA board's pursuit of an $800,000 grant, which it received in May.

The money is going to be used for summer teacher training and consultant work, Thompson said. “All of that money is there,” he said.

Thompson said he has had a meeting with Dr. Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent of schools, to discuss student achievement. He said he has held about 70 meetings and visited 10 schools to talk about the best charter school programs both inside and outside of Wisconsin.

He particularly liked Lake Country Academy, a charter school in Sheboygan. Thompson said Racine Scholars Academy will be modeled after this school.

'One size does not fit all'

Beverly Hicks taught second grade in RUSD for 34 years before retiring in 2003. She said during the meeting through a video that she owes RUSD for her successes. She also is a former president of NAACP Racine Branch and has spoken to the School Board before about successes of students of color.

She said she remembers people visiting from all over the country to observe RUSD’s students.