Grogan v. Davis | Appellate judge candidates both seek to be elected for first time

One of the races in which Racine County residents will vote on Tuesday is that of the Wisconsin Appellate Court, District II.
Judge Jeffrey Davis is the incumbent. He who was seated through appointment and is therefore looking to be elected in his own right for the first time.
Judge Shelley Grogan is the challenger, looking to make the jump from sitting judge for the City of Muskego to the appellate court.
District II covers Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.
Appellate judges serve six-year terms.
Jeffrey Davis
Davis was appointed to the Wisconsin Appellate Court by Governor Tony Evers and assumed office on Sept. 4, 2019.
He replaced Judge Brian Hagedorn, who advanced to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Before his appointment, Davis was in private practice for about 30 years, focusing on civil law and complex business litigation. He was an associate partner at the national law firm Quarles & Brady in the Litigation Practice Group.
On his campaign website, Davis highlights his career in private practice, which included “precedent-setting legal decisions” such as Plastics Engineering v. Liberty Mutual.
He also successfully achieved “multi-million dollar judgements on behalf of clients” — including cases relating to asbestos and other long-tail insurance claims.
In addition to his career as a lawyer, Davis was an adjunct professor of law at Marquette University School of Law.
Shelley Grogan
Judge Grogan has been the sitting judge for the City of Muskego for 25 years.
Additionally, she was a law clerk for judges Ted Wedemeyer and Ralph Adam Fine.
Most recently, Davis has been on the staff of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, eventually becoming a judicial assistant.
She is an adjunct professor of law at Marquette University.
On her website, Davis highlights the fact that she is a conservative judge, gaining experience and insight from other conservative judges for 25 years.
She describes herself as bringing “a conservative judicial philosophy” and adds she will protect constitutional freedoms.
Grogan also expressed the importance of having judges committed to law and order.