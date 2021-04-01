Grogan v. Davis | Appellate judge candidates both seek to be elected for first time

One of the races in which Racine County residents will vote on Tuesday is that of the Wisconsin Appellate Court, District II.

Judge Jeffrey Davis is the incumbent. He who was seated through appointment and is therefore looking to be elected in his own right for the first time.

Judge Shelley Grogan is the challenger, looking to make the jump from sitting judge for the City of Muskego to the appellate court.

District II covers Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.

Appellate judges serve six-year terms.

Jeffrey Davis

Davis was appointed to the Wisconsin Appellate Court by Governor Tony Evers and assumed office on Sept. 4, 2019.

He replaced Judge Brian Hagedorn, who advanced to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Before his appointment, Davis was in private practice for about 30 years, focusing on civil law and complex business litigation. He was an associate partner at the national law firm Quarles & Brady in the Litigation Practice Group.