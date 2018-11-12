RACINE — In a grievance filed with the Racine Unified School District administration, Mitchell Middle School staff members describe a difficult teaching/learning environment, with reports of 15 staff injured by students, including one who was stabbed by a sharp object in the hall.
The purported pandemonium is detailed in an Oct. 11 grievance filed with Unified titled “Mitchell Middle School is in Crisis.” It is signed by more than 70 Mitchell staff members and depicts a school out of control. The grievance states that it resulted from a series of “emergency meetings” on Oct. 10.
A parent of a student there obtained a copy of the grievance and posted it on Facebook on Thursday. As of Monday afternoon, it has been shared 980 times.
“Mitchell Middle School is unsafe for staff, students, parents and visitors,” the grievance begins. It continues for six pages of problems that existed as of the sixth week of school, including student assaults against teachers and other students; vandalism and destruction of school property; gang graffiti; and large classes that make discipline nearly impossible.
Mitchell, 2701 Drexel Ave., is a boundary school campus for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The grievance
Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union that represents the district’s teachers and teachers assistants, verified that the grievance was filed with the school district.
“We are currently working through the grievance procedure,” Cruz said. She said a meeting has been set up for early December and that she was unable to elaborate on the grievances outlined in the letter because it was too premature in the process.
Many problems at Mitchell School as of Oct. 11 were categorized by groups including hallways, curriculum, office and custodial/buildings and grounds. As of when the grievance was submitted, the Mitchell staff said that in the first six weeks of the semester, the school had had:
- 800 ODRs (office discipline referrals).
- 120 out-of-school suspensions.
- 15 staff injuries by students.
- Five calls for police assistance on one day alone, Oct. 5.
- Ten students removed by police from city buses outside the school.
- Students regularly and actively resisting and fighting the police resource officer.
- Multiple assaults of students, including one hit in the head by a thrown metal stool.
In a statement Monday, Racine Unified officials said: “We received the grievance last month and are working to address the concerns shared with us. It is not accurate to assume all the statements in the grievance are true. This is part of the process the district follows in which staff members can bring concerns forward and we investigate and follow up when appropriate.”
Sometime around Oct. 19, Mitchell Principal Esteban Malacara was moved to Goodland Elementary. Julian Thomas Principal Demetri Beekman was unexpectedly transferred to Mitchell and Goodland Principal Janet Colvin took Beekman’s spot at Julian Thomas, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The transfer of Beekman away from Julian Thomas led to protests at that school. It’s unclear if that move was related to the grievance that was filed.
Hellish hallways
The grievance’s section on hallways alone describes an out-of-control school environment, including these complaints:
Mitchell Middle has no hall monitors, as those were cut from the budget. Unsupervised students occupying the second-floor, eighth-grade hallways have smashed out window screens and have been seen sitting on window ledges with their legs hanging out of the building. Unsupervised students from the hallways enter classrooms to disturb classes and assault other students.
The grievance continues on the subject of unsupervised students that they regularly leave school and return undetected, smash out door panels, walk the halls kicking doors and yelling into rooms and hide in hallways and bathrooms during class time. In hallways and bathrooms, they also reportedly use Facebook Live, Snapchat, Instagram and other phone apps to report and broadcast their activities.
“Hallways are overcrowded with students running full speed among the staff and students,” the grievance continues. “Many people are crashed into by the runners.”
“One teacher was stabbed in the arm by a sharp object in the hallway.”
There are many more examples for the school’s hallways alone.
More problems
The grievance speaks of overstuffed classrooms, equipment shortages and failures, unfilled teaching positions and more.
At Mitchell Middle School, the main office is described in the complaint as a place of overworked staff and, sometimes, violent activity.
“The main office is often the scene of violent outbursts and open physical confrontations between students, staff and the police,” the Mitchell staff wrote. “Angry parents yell at staff.
“Teachers call the office for help, but the phone goes unanswered because the office staff is busy with other callers and the parents at the counter. Teacher calls for assistance are answered, and no one is available to come.”
The grievance continues: “Truancy letters have not gone out because there is no one to do them.”
The descriptions of vandalism of school property are listed by the dozens, portraying an environment in which students not only disrespect their surroundings but actively and daily degrade them. That includes a drinking fountain stomped off a wall by a student, dismantling of lockers and metal trim, unsupervised students “hourly” throwing food in hallway floors, walls and ceilings; condiment packets stomped in the cafeteria and hallways; and juice packs sprayed on floors.
I would like to know what RUSD is doing about this, as a meeting in December is too late. Has RUSD added more security staff (Hall monitors, police, office staff)? This should have been dealt with last month! Why is this the first we (general public) are hearing about this JT?
This is exactly what you get after so much socialist liberalism in the schools...Now you need a Patton and it is way to late they are now raised by the failed so called parents and grandparents You progressive socialist failed on decades ago... amazing how it comes full circle..so coddling and lack of discipline actually does have a major impact...
Jersted is exactly the same as Mitchell. Nice middle school transformation. The Chiefs need to get out of their ASC offices, start visiting the schools and go past the office into the halls and bathrooms. They are afraid to see it.
So Lord of the Flies was true?
These kids that cause these problems should be kicked out of school. Have them work digging ditches and backbreaking labor for the rest of their lives and let the kids who want to learn, learn.
And, really? Parents yelling at staff? Shouldn't they be busting their kids down a notch or two.
I'm glad that you blame it on the money. Sorry it's not, it's the parents that don't teach their kids to RESPECT teachers. They expect the schools to teach these trouble makers but can't do any form of discipline. NO amount of money will fix this.
This has nothing to do with vouchers. It's all about getting control of these little scumbags.
Where is Dan Thelen? Where is the Superintendent? So many changes in the middle schools, and they think moving principals around in November is really going to fix things? They don't have enough people for an overcrowded school and instead of getting extra people to help out during the changes, they move around one principal. Some of these calls were for kids on a school bus. How is the school to blame for that? Just shows you how troubled so many children really are in this town.
In a statement Monday, Racine Unified officials said, "We received the grievance last month and are working to address the concerns shared with us. It is not accurate to assume all the statements in the grievance are true.” - Herein lies the problem.
The district office is extremely disconnected from what is really going on in our schools. Their priorities do not align with the true issues that need to be addressed. This problem is not going away with the current ways of running this district.
I completely support the teachers filing a grievance and this is not just a Mitchell problem. Teachers can't even teach the non-problem kids because they are constantly putting out fires with kids that, as an adult in society, would land them in jail. There's not consequences for them because RUSD doesn't want it to look like there is a problem. Take a look at the bullying policy. But bring in a guy what worked for failing Milwaukee schools to fix it...ha! Start making the problem students accountable for their behavior..oh wait, let's give everyone a trophy and reduce the incarceration rate.
The money doesn’t stay with the voucher schools indefinitely. Maybe for the year. Wherever the students are attending by a certain date, that school “claims” them for that year.
Citizens....this is the NORM at many schools. Ask the staff at Jerstad too. The kids have been allowed to totally run things. No wonder people are fleeing the district. It’s only a matter of time before voucher schools are the same way. Also, standardized tests are a joke and a scam. But, how did it come to be that the adults have zero control and their loser moms come in to yell at the staff? There was a time that parents cared and you better not misbehave to teachers. Now, many of the kids are trained that all white teachers/staff are racist. That they don’t have to respect any of the staff ever. They know there are no consequences. This is absolutely a war zone and a crisis and an emergency. I know Unified has its problems but I really feel for teachers and other staff. This is ridiculous.
If no consequences for actions, nothing changes! If a student assaults a teacher, they should be gone! No discussion. If student destroys property, parents pay! No discussion! If student does it again, they are gone! Leniency doesn't work!!
With Walker gone let's restore proper funding to our schools, so they can have hall monitors if that's what is needed to keep students and staff in a safe environment.
No funding for home managers is taken boner collective bargaining is not funding for schools. We put a tax freeze on property taxes of sure that's what you're enjoyin yourself. Referendums are voted on or voted down by people like you and me. Get your facts straight you liberal
Wow, I really have no clue what you just said. Obvious who you voted for...
Dude, there is so much money wasted at RUSD Central Office. Nobody ever asks for the numbers. They hire someone new every week. Meanwhile, teachers and schools get squeezed. Go visit ASC and ask to see Cubicle City as we call it. You will be stunned.
Go to voucher schools! This was just a matter of time! Good luck you all!
Vouchers schools are part of the issue! Taking students, parents and resources away with no accountability required! I.e. state standardized tests!
SineadOShucks, voucher schools take money from the district and then send the kids that are not the perfect pupils back to public schools. The money, however, stays with the voucher school. So that means the student comes back to public school, but the tax money doesn’t go into their classroom. Voucher schools are a scam and it’s hurting the entire city. They DO NOT perform any better than public schools, but they use up public resources and funding without oversight.
NMIDAS, your ignorance is hilarious! Please do some due diligence prior to posting something so untrue. LOL and then SMH.
