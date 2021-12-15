Greta Neubauer announces she's seeking top Democratic role in state Assembly

RACINE — State Rep. Greta Neubauer confirmed Wednesday that she wants the top position for a Democrat in the state Assembly.

The current Assembly minority leader, Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh, announced Monday that he plans to step down from the role next month, but will continue to serve as a state representative.

Neubauer told The Journal Times on Monday she was "seriously considering running for minority leader."

She confirmed those intentions in a Wednesday statement. “As legislators, we ran for office to build a Wisconsin where each and every person can thrive. Over my last four years in office, we have pushed to invest more in education, expand healthcare access, reduce inequality, and more alongside Gov. Evers and the Senate Democrats. Democrats have also worked together to counter ongoing attacks on our democracy, a pandemic, and GOP-fueled culture wars. In the face of these challenges, it will take all of us to fight for the people of Wisconsin. Today, I am announcing my intention to run for Assembly Democratic Minority Leader because I believe I can lead our caucus to advance our shared priorities in 2022."

Neubauer is already a leader among Assembly Democrats despite being a relatively junior member, a 30-year-old first elected in 2018. She is one of four Democrats on the 16-member Joint Finance Committee, which is typically seen as the most powerful and most important of the legislature's committees since the JFC writes the biennial budget.

“The next twelve months," Neubauer's statement concluded, "will be an incredibly important time for our state. While we know the obstacles we face heading into the coming year, I believe that we can hold Republicans accountable for their reckless decisions that have put our state and our democracy at risk. Together, we can promote a visionary agenda that improves people’s lives and shows how government can and must be a force for good.”

State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, a Beloit Democrat, had indicated he may seek the minority leader position but soon after decided against it, choosing to remain "in my current role as Democratic caucus chair.”

Assembly Democrats are expected to vote on their next minority leader after Hintz officially steps down next month. As of Wednesday afternoon, no other Democrat in the Assembly had publicly indicated they would pursue the job.

Should Neubauer be elected, she would be in a position to often go head-to-head with another of Racine County's representatives: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

