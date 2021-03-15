Green Street house fire quickly extinguished

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2055 Green St. at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a RFD press release.

Engine 2 initiated a fast attack on the fire which was located in a second floor bedroom. The fire was brought under control within 18 minutes of the initial 911 call and did not spread beyond the room of origin. The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and scene security.

No injuries were reported. The damage is estimated at $15,000. It was determined the cause of this fire was a faulty wax heater located in the room of origin.

The RFD reminds citizens to make sure their smoke alarms are in working order and to test them at least once a month.

