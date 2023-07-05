YORKVILLE — A nonprofit group now has support from the Racine County Board to move forward with fundraising for a potential indoor community ice arena.

The board unanimously approved a resolution relating to the Racine County Ice Center after a second reading during the June 27 meeting.

Supervisors Nick Demske of District 1, Renee Kelly of District 2, Jason Eckman of District 14, Tom Hincz of District 19 and Edward Chart of District 20 were absent. The District 6 seat remained vacant after former Supervisor Marcus West’s resignation.

RCIC is a tax-exempt organization whose primary purpose is to raise money to support the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a community ice arena within Racine County.

The resolution denotes that the arena would be built at Franksville Memorial Park or another centrally located county site.

The option of an alternate site was added after discussion among supervisors that Franksville Memorial Park might not be the best location.

District 17 Supervisor Robert Grove said constituents have contacted him because the facility is in his district.

He said there are concerns about congestion and asked if other locations are being considered.

“There’s a lot going on there,” Grove said. “This is a year-round facility, so it’s not just in the winter.”

RCIC President Mike Frontier said that during the four years of planning, other locations have been considered.

Originally Pritchard Park was proposed, but “that’s filled up, or that’s utilized,” he said. “So we’re at what the county feels would be best. We’re looking to have a place where kids can have recreation in the winter. As long as we have a place, that’s the critical piece. We’re flexible.”

RCIC’s Treasurer Dave Easley said that Franksville Park is centrally located and has sewer and water service, which means savings in construction costs.

RCIC estimates that it will cost $13 million to design and construct a 38,000-square-foot facility.

The group has secured a lead donor pledge of $5 million to kick off fundraising efforts and has a goal of securing an additional $3 million in pledges by October 2024.

The RCIC hopes to receive an additional $5 million from Racine County for the project.

The county has said it will consider future funding based on community interest and successful fundraising.

Upon completion of construction, Racine County will own the facility but use a contracted management company to handle ice skating operations and maintenance.

The tentative opening date for the Racine County Ice Center is late 2025.

The need for such a facility

There are no publicly accessible indoor ice arenas in Racine County that provide year-round, ice-based programs, training services and recreational opportunities in a safe and fun atmosphere that promotes wellness, skill development and socialization for residents and visitors, the resolution document said.

The arena would serve as an avenue for recreation, fitness, employment, education and economic development, and would primarily serve youth ice hockey organizations, figure skating clubs, camps and clinics, public skating, learn-to-skate programs and third-party rentals.

A feasibility study determined the market would support one National Hockey League-sized ice sheet with removable bleachers for 250 spectators, locker rooms with showers, administrative, team and facility operations offices, public restrooms, concessions and an expansive lobby.

The study also showed that 22% of the visitors to Kenosha Ice Arena are residents of Racine County.

Discussion

District 3 Supervisor Tom Rutkowski said he had some reservations about the project, including that Kenosha ice rinks can draw crowds from Illinois, but Racine might not be able to.

He asked if low attendance would present any issues, such as the risk of closing, and also raised concerns about the level of dedication of future management of the facility.

Frontier said at other ice facilities parents bring fundraising and support that keep the dedication going.

“As this sport (hockey) catches on, and it’s not just hockey — it’s also figure skating — enthusiasm will build as it does with soccer and those other sports,” he said.

Greg Moskonas, a Greenfield resident and coach of several hockey leagues in Milwaukee, said many organizations are out of space because they have reached the maximum number of children who can participate in hockey.

“There’s a lot of need for ice,” Moskonas said. “Will participation in Racine be strong in the beginning? It might not be.”

Easley said the group had input from youth hockey organizations such as Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin.

“They are crying for ice time,” he said. “It’s a guaranteed market.”

Rutkowski also said that he’s concerned about the financial and time commitment from families because the average annual spending for hockey is $2,500.

Moskonas said it depends on the level of hockey played, and that costs can increase as players get older and more advanced.

Introductory programs for children age 8 can be $300 to $400, equipment costs not included. Travel hockey players at the highest level can spend $10,000, travel costs not included, Moskonas said.

Fundraising options through local businesses are also available to earn money toward ice fees.

Mark Hertzberg, RCIC’s treasurer, said that the ice facility will be for more than just hockey and his group plans to seek grants to help the economically disadvantaged.

“We want this to be accessible to everybody in a wide range of ice sports,” he said.

“Clearly, this should not be just a rich man’s environment,” Frontier said.

Kenosha Unified School District has a hockey team available to its high school students and some Racine students have enrolled in Kenosha because of this.

Frontier said the group has approached Racine Unified School District about a potential partnership.

“We think it will definitely get likes,” Frontier said. “Just as most schools, most districts that have a facility take advantage of that and the kids play.”

