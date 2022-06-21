Greek Festival returns with Greek food, carnival rides

RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church will celebrate its 57th annual Greek Festival Friday through Sunday, June 24-26, on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green Bay Road.

An array of Greek foods — including chicken, lamb, souvlaki pitas, gyros pitas, moussaka, pastichio, saganaki (flaming cheese), rice pilaf, Greek salad and loukoumathes (fresh honey puffs) — will be available under tents.

Greek wines and beers, as well as Miller and Pepsi products, will also be available. The Greek Café will offer Greek coffee and frappes.

Pastries include baklava, kourabiethes, melomacaronia, thiples, cookies and cakes.

A Greek Marketplace will feature Greek Imports, oils, spices, cookies, T-shirts, cookbooks and cooking demonstrations.

Alpha Tunes will provide the Greek music all weekend. The Kimissis dance troupe is celebrating its 13th year performing at Greek Fest. The dance troupe will be dancing each day and welcomes everyone to join in on the fun.

Church tours will be offered on Saturday and Sunday. Alpine Amusements will return with rides and carnival games for family fun.

Festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

