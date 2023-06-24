RACINE — Racine’s Greek Orthodox Church is once again hosting its 58th annual Greek Festival this weekend on the church grounds, 1335 S. Green Bay Road. The festival kicked off Friday and runs through 7 p.m. Sunday.

The event features Greek food, beer and coffee, as well as Greek music provided by Alpha Tunes and rides from Alpine Amusement. The festival also showcases the Kimissis Greek Dance Group, which will perform each day of the festival. Inside the church, visitors have the opportunity to shop at the marketplace for Greek virgin olive oil, spices and souvenirs and try Greek pastries, such as baklava, kataifi and kourabiethes.

“We just love supporting our community, our family, and of course the family of our church, and just all the traditions we have for our church that we can share with other people,” said Frank Langel, co-chair of the festival.

According to Langel, putting on Greek Fest is a community effort, completed with the help of volunteers.

This year, the Lincoln Park High School pom pom team and the Case High School football team volunteered. In return, the church will be donating to the two teams.

Langel, who used to help deep-fry the loukoumades, which are Greek honey puffs, said he believes Racine residents are drawn to Greek Fest because of “our attitudes” and “the hospitality that we give everybody” with the homemade Greek food.

Indeed, the food served is a prominent aspect of the event, with Tom Savas, food chairman, calling it a “Greek food festival.”

This year marks the return of Greek coffee and the dolmathes, which Langel said were absent from last year’s festival due to a lack of grape leaves — a critical ingredient of the dish.

Savas explained that the food items at the festival largely depend on whether the ingredients themselves are available, given that the church and volunteers pick ingredients, like the grape leaves, locally.

“For example, if the grape leaves are not ripe in time for the festival or there’s something with the weather, we don’t have the grape leaves,” Savas said. “It’s that simple.”

Despite this challenge of creating the menu, Savas also said that “the main runners” — like the shish kabab, rice and Greek Chicken (which Savas recommends) — would be returning to Greek Fest.

The homemade component of the food at Greek Fest is another significant part of the event. Long-time church member and organizer of the festival Sophia Porcaro said the church consistently tries “to provide the best homemade Greek food,” which she believes is largely missing from the Racine community.

“It’s not just the product itself. It’s also the syrups that we use and how we are preparing the syrups with the honey and with the orange and lemon and cinnamon sticks,” said Savas, discussing the loukoumades. “That’s all homemade. It’s all our own recipes.”

Festival attendee Brad Bliss said this year was likely his fifth time going to the festival and that the Greek food, culture and music keep him coming back. This year, he made sure to purchase homemade pastries.

Visitors also had the opportunity to learn how to make their own Greek food during a cooking demonstration by chef and author Arestedis Laftsidis.

In addition to the food, Savas believes that people come to Greek Fest to have fun and spend time with friends.

“It’s just a fun day for a nice meal and to be outside and to kick off the beginning of the summer,” Savas said.

Parking for attendees is available for free on the church grounds, and the entrance is on the south end.

