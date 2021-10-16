Great Migration wall of names in Racine County to be dedicated to black migrant families

Submit your names

If you were, or if a family member or acquaintance was part of the Great Migration, contact nehemiahgardenracine@gmail.com with the following information to be included in the exhibit:

First and last name

City and state migrated FROM

City and state migrated TO

Year, if known

Any additional/relevant information

Nehemiah Gardens founder Pastor Bill Thompkins is also accepting monetary donations to support the ongoing work of the gardens, and Food for the Soul, which provides free weekly meals to community members. The wall will be unveiled and dedicated from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Nehemiah Gardens, 4414 Northwestern Avenue. For more information on how to submit a name or help, visit facebook.com/TheNehemiahGardens.