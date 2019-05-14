Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A free program on the state of the Great Lakes is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. (enter off Charles Street).

John Dickert, president and CEO of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, is scheduled to give an update on Great Lakes issues, from plastic beads and pharmaceuticals, to PFAs and harmful algae blooms and Asian carp. Dickert, former mayor of Racine, plans to also talk about the future of the Great Lakes.

