RACINE — A free program on the state of the Great Lakes is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave. (enter off Charles Street).
John Dickert, president and CEO of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, is scheduled to give an update on Great Lakes issues, from plastic beads and pharmaceuticals, to PFAs and harmful algae blooms and Asian carp. Dickert, former mayor of Racine, plans to also talk about the future of the Great Lakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Sounds riveting
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.