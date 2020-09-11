Great Lakes CCC, Racine Fire Department observe 9/11

Different this year

The Great Lakes CCC has a headquarters in Racine but another location in Milwaukee. Typically, the Racine location follows what the Milwaukee location does on 9/11 and goes to a Milwaukee event. But today, the Racine location did its own observance, including Racine Fire.

“We wanted to stay local and stay small, particularly with COVID,” Litzau said. “We didn’t want to frighten anybody or raise any ire or concerns so we’re just going to keep it low key. But we’re going to recognize this day because it’s significant to our program.”

A lot of the Great Lakes CCC’s curriculum for members is centered around how to transition into a first responder role.

For the Great Lakes CCC, 9/11 means, at the broadest level, Litzau said, that the whole community is coming together as one and releasing differences to unite for the good of the country. But it also means a significant sacrifice for the first responders who gave their lives not knowing what they were stepping into. This is an ethic and an ethos that the Great Lakes CCC tries to communicate to its members.

Members of both the Great Lakes CCC and the Racine Fire Department took turns reading 343 names of first responders who lost their lives responding to the Sept. 11 attacks.