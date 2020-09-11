Great Lakes CCC, Racine Fire Department observe 9/11

RACINE — Chris Litzau remembers the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 well. He particularly recalls driving down the street he lives on and seeing flags hanging up at nearly every house that day.
“The sense of unity was overwhelming,” he said.
Litzau is the director of the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps and teaches students to become first responders. Because 9/11 was 19 years ago, he said his students have difficulty understanding the weight of the tragedy.
“Most of us had to pause, and our students may not have been born. Or they were 1 or 2 years old,” he said. “It’s important for us to keep those memories alive.”
The Great Lakes CCC had a small gathering in the courtyard of the Racine Fire Department at 810 8th St. Friday morning in observance of 9/11. The on-duty firefighters were also present. The idea was to have a small but significant gathering, Litzau said. The whole program lasted about a half an hour.
Corps members donned white dress shirts and Racine Fire Department wore black Racine Fire pullovers or T-shirts. Each person was spaced six feet apart from the others and they all wore masks.
Doing the 9/11 ceremony helped Great Lakes CCC, Litzau said. “It becomes a tactile event (for students) rather than just reading about it in the news or seeing it on TV. It was just such a rewarding experience.”
Different this year
The Great Lakes CCC has a headquarters in Racine but another location in Milwaukee. Typically, the Racine location follows what the Milwaukee location does on 9/11 and goes to a Milwaukee event. But today, the Racine location did its own observance, including Racine Fire.
“We wanted to stay local and stay small, particularly with COVID,” Litzau said. “We didn’t want to frighten anybody or raise any ire or concerns so we’re just going to keep it low key. But we’re going to recognize this day because it’s significant to our program.”
A lot of the Great Lakes CCC’s curriculum for members is centered around how to transition into a first responder role.
For the Great Lakes CCC, 9/11 means, at the broadest level, Litzau said, that the whole community is coming together as one and releasing differences to unite for the good of the country. But it also means a significant sacrifice for the first responders who gave their lives not knowing what they were stepping into. This is an ethic and an ethos that the Great Lakes CCC tries to communicate to its members.
Members of both the Great Lakes CCC and the Racine Fire Department took turns reading 343 names of first responders who lost their lives responding to the Sept. 11 attacks.
“It’s really important that our broadest connections are at a historic remembrance perspective,” Litzau said.
Something that was most noticeable, he said, was the diverse age range and the evolution of comradery. He was surprised how many people wanted to step up and read a portion of the names.
Another special touch was the church bells chiming after the ceremony was over.
“It was a really solemn observance,” Litzau said.
