'Great day for the City of Racine:' State to contribute $20M for new health care center

RACINE — Construction of the proposed Racine Community Health Center could start this year, after Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that the state will contribute $20 million to the project.

Coupled with $15 million in housing funds announced separately for the same Lincoln-King neighborhood, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the state is making its largest financial commitment ever to a Racine neighborhood.

"It feels like Christmas morning," Mason said as he joined the governor in announcing the health clinic funding Friday inside the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, just a couple of blocks from the clinic site.

With the state donation — provided through federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds — the mayor said the clinic project could break ground this year, with about $40 million raised toward a goal of $60 million.

"This is the greatest partnership the state and the city have ever known," he said.

Evers said the new Racine clinic, once constructed, will improve health care in a neighborhood where many families are living in poverty and many are unable to access adequate health insurance.

Planned on a vacant site next to Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the health center will redress disparities, Evers said, by allowing people in the Lincoln-King neighborhood to get the same quality of care available in more affluent areas.

"This facility will really break down barriers," he said. "As a state, we are so glad to be part of this."

'Great day for the city'

A crowd of health care providers, advocates and even students from Gateway Technical College broke into applause and delivered a standing ovation when the $20 million donation was announced at a Friday morning news conference in the King Center.

Shebaniah Muhammad, board president for the Racine Community Health Center, told the crowd that the state funds would strengthen his group's commitment to building a state-of-the-art clinic.

"This is a great day for the City of Racine," Muhammad said.

The same Lincoln-King neighborhood is receiving an unrelated $15 million boost from the state, announced earlier this week, as part of an effort to expand affordable housing in the area.

Mason and other city leaders announced plans for the health center in May 2019, saying that Racine was the largest city in Wisconsin without what is known as a federally qualified health center. Such facilities serve low-income families who have poor or no access to health insurance.

The center set up shop temporarily in Julian Thomas Elementary, while organizers planned to build a stand-alone facility on adjacent vacant land.

The temporary operation being assembled inside the school is on schedule to begin seeing patients soon.

Meanwhile, donations have slowly moved the construction project forward, including $1 million pledged by Ascension All Saints Hospital, the largest private supporter so far.

Ascension Regional Medical Director Janice Litza joined the governor and others for Friday's announcement inside the gymnasium at the King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Accompanied by other Ascension officials and employees, Litza told the crowd that her company can attest to the need for better health care for Racine's low-income families. With the new clinic, she said, "We'll build a stronger, healthier community."

No schedule has been announced for getting the new Racine Community Health Center built and opened at its new site.

Use of state's ARPA funds

The $20 million state contribution comes from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program. The state program uses funds sent to Wisconsin through the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan signed by President Joe Biden one year ago Friday to help the nation's economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

Other state officials traveled with the governor to announce the health care center grant in Racine. Officials said competition for the state grants was stiff, but that they recognized the significance of Racine's new clinic.

State Health Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said improving access to health care means that healthy children can stay in school and healthy parents can go to work — raising the quality of life for entire families and neighborhoods.

"The whole community thrives," Timberlake said.

Singling out Mason as "an amazing advocate" for the project, Timberlake added: "You have our commitment to be full partners with you."

Mason, now in his sixth year as mayor, said the funding for both the health center and for affordable housing constitutes what he regards as the state's largest-ever investment in Racine.

Reaching back to shake hands with the governor, Mason said that expressing gratitude on behalf of Racine residents did not seem adequate.

Noting the others who have offered financial support for the health center, the mayor said: "We are indeed a community working together to do what no one of us could do alone."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.