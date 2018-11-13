RACINE — The Racine County Human Services Department has received two grants totaling $165,000 to help treat residents battling opioid addiction.
The grant funding, from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services-Division of Care and Treatment Services, will enable Racine County to dramatically expand its Vivitrol program to serve more residents in the community as well as inmates in the Racine County Jail. Vivitrol is a non-addictive medication used to help prevent relapse as a person focuses on counseling and recovery. Currently, the county only has access to limited samples of the medication.
Successfully obtaining grant funding for expanded treatment is the latest step in the county’s ongoing efforts against the opioid crisis, county officials said Monday. Since the onset of the epidemic, the county has formed strong public-private partnerships to provide outpatient counseling, access to medication and overall improved quality of care.
Racine County also joined dozens of Wisconsin counties in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers — paving the way to bring critical resources into our communities to confront the epidemic and prevent it from happening again.
For more information about the Vivitrol program and other treatment options, call 262-638-6375.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.