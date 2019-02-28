Try 3 months for $3
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
Submitted photo

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is getting some new surveillance equipment.

Racine County is part of the Southeast Area Drug Operations Group (SEADOG), which is a collaborative effort to combat drug crimes in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Jefferson and Dodge counties.

The County Board on Tuesday approved accepting a $50,000 grant and funds that will be distributed to the counties participating in SEADOG.

The Sheriff’s Office will be using $10,301 of the grant to purchase surveillance equipment that is planned to be used for confidential informants.

