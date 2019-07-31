Granger Smith opener got career start at county fair years ago

YORKVILLE — Michelle Dolensek, whose musical career started at the Racine County Fair 12 years ago, is used to setting the stage for country music stars on stages at every end of Wisconsin.
Dolensek, the lead singer of six-member band Stetsin and Lace, has performed at Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair, opening for names like Luke Bryan, Keith Anderson and Randy Houser. None of that, however, negates the stage fright Dolensek said she experiences when she sings in front of large crowds.
But even with 12 hours’ notice, an opening slot for country music star Granger Smith on Saturday at the Racine County Fair had a different feel to it.
Not even 100 yards from the stage, Dolensek rode horses for nine years in the fair’s arena that, she said, hasn’t changed since she was 9.
“This means so much to me,” Dolensek said during the show with a broken, emotional, tone as she stood beside co-lead vocalist and guitarist Geoff Landon.
Both of them trace their musical roots back to Racine County. Landon’s first show was at Waterford River Rhythms, and Dolensek first recognized her own talents as a vocalist after winning Fair Idol in 2007 and later opening up for Josh Turner.
“Geoff is one of those people for me who’s so encouraging, he’s just fantastic,” Dolensek said. “I didn’t even feel nervous at all, I was more excited to get to do it with him because he’s great at what he does.”
Growing up at the fair
As a dune buggy took Dolensek and Landon from the grandstand to the Activity Center to perform their second show of the night, Dolensek made sure to point out one special place on the way.
“That’s where I rode my horse; that’s where I hung out,” Dolensek said.
From the time she was 9 until she was 18 Dolensek, who grew up and still lives in Franksville, won ribbons showing horses at the fair with her 4-H group, the Racine Reckless Riders.
“It used to be the only thing I looked forward to every summer, me and my friends would camp there every single day,” Dolensek said. “It still means the same to me now, because it’s an opportunity to see a bunch of people that I know that I might not be able to see throughout the years.”
She said she still knows people who work in the horse barn, and just the sight of the horse arena brings back memories of her competing when she was younger.
For the second straight year, Dolensek had the chance to perform in front of friends and family inside the fair’s Activity Center.
“It’s a really good feeling when you look out in the crowd and almost every face you recognize, and they are faces that are having a great time,” Dolensek said.
Stetsin and Lace
In addition to Dolensek and Landon on vocals, the band consists of lead guitarist Angelo Petopoulof of Brookfield, bassist Gus Alvarez of Milwaukee, drummer John Barnes of Ixonia and guitarist Eric Nestor of Glendale.
Featuring dual lead guitarists and two lead singers, Landon said that the band tries to figure out what will feature them the most and pique the interest of the crowds for which they perform.
“You’re trying to create that wall of sound, whether it’s your originals or your covers,” Landon said. “One guy doesn’t have to create every detail, but he can kind of complement the other. When you’re creating their sound now, it’s nice to have more than one instrumentalist.”
Dolensek is one of the original members of the band, which formed in 2014. Landon joined the band after having his own for 14 years.
“With modern country and the music that we create, you’ve got this heavier, rock, metal with Angelo, and you get a blues and kind of classic rock tone out of Eric,” Landon said.
“You can play with the tones and really create music that’s modern.”
The band has four singles on Spotify. Their website is www.stetsinandlace.com
