Greg and Kathy Pieters took advantage of pleasant spring weather Thursday to treat their grandsons, Beckett, 3, and Brooks, 1, to an afternoon at Riverside Park, 517 Congress St, in Burlington. The grandchildren were visiting from out-of-town when sunny skies and 50-degree temperatures beckoned the family outdoors. The forecast calls for continued pleasant weather through the weekend, with temperatures in the 60s by Sunday.
