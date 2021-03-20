Grandpa Time: Time with Chef Kaibert

Kaibert is left-brained, much to the chagrin of his free spirited, right-brained grandmother who enjoys music and dance and performing. If she even mentions signing him up for dance lessons, he kicks her in the shins and emphatically says, “No!”
Early on, we could tell he was going to be analytical and methodical in his thinking. He liked to rearrange the jellies at the restaurant, putting them in a straight line on the table or sorting them by colors. When he played with blocks, he would stack them as high as he could, one on top of another. And if you tried joking with him, he was rather quite literal in his thinking and would often miss the gist of the joke.
That is not to say he cannot be a little jokester because he can. His humor though, is on a different level.
For the past couple of years, I have been getting him science kits. He loves dinosaurs and rocks and wants to go digging for dinosaur bones. He also likes to do “experiments” even if it means hiding something and then telling me I have to guess which container the object might be in. His favorite activity kits have been the fossil kits where he chips away at a block of clay to find the embedded fossil. It is messy, much to the irritation of his mother, but it keeps him occupied.
Between COVID-19 and winter weather, there isn’t much to do outside of the house, although I sense a trip to River Bend or Hawthorn Hollow is in our future. So that means finding some fun things to do at home. We already established that Kaibert likes to conduct experiments. He also likes to eat and I like to cook. So how could we bring those three together?
I could teach Kaibert how to cook. But what should we start out with? I knew just the thing. I’ve always liked taking a loaf of French bread, slicing it in half and making pizza bread. Who doesn’t like pizza and it is something he could easily assemble. However, I added a variation to this classic dish. Instead of using French bread, I picked up some English muffins. That way, we could make individual pizza muffins.
I put all the items in separate containers-the sauce, the cheese and pepperoni, along with the English muffins cut in half. I told Kaibert to go wash his hands and he made me wash mine. He was excited to be cooking with Grandpa as he pulled up a chair to stand at the counter. I took a cookie sheet, showed him how to do the first one and then put him to work. It was fun watching him. He didn’t quite get the hang of putting the right amount of sauce on the muffin or spreading it out evenly. Nor was he consistent on adding the cheese. But he tried and had fun doing it.
I put the tray in the oven and guess what? The cheese melted and the pizza muffins looked great. Kaibert cooked his first meal and you could see in him, a sense of accomplishment.
More recently, I had a craving for “pigs in a blanket” or hot dogs wrapped in crescent rolls. I also thought this would be a fun dish for Kaibert to help cook and it was. Once again, we went through the steps — wash hands, get ingredients ready, pull the chair up and assemble. This time, Kaibert’s brother wanted in on the action. Remember, he’s nearing 2 and doesn’t quite have the skillset to cook, yet, but he wanted to see what we were doing.
Tannerbert motioned for me to lift him onto the chair that Kaibert was standing on and when I wouldn’t, he grabbed a chair, dragged it across the room and climbed up on it. And then he watched Kaibert and I assemble the “pigs in a blanket.” Once again, after I showed Kaibert how to make them, he went to work, finishing them all. Not only did he put them all together, but he also ate most of them.
I remember building a doghouse with my Grandpa. I’m sure he did all the work but there was a sense of accomplishment afterwards. And you know what? It is one of my most vivid memories of spending time with my grandfather. I’m hoping that when my grandchildren are older, that the memories they will remember will be of Grandpa coming over and doing stuff with them.
There is nothing like being a grandpa. In fact, it is the best job in the world!
David Maack is married to Amy. They have two children, Maria (Kiondre) and David II and two grandchildren, Kaibert and Tannerbert.