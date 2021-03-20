Grandpa Time: Time with Chef Kaibert

Kaibert is left-brained, much to the chagrin of his free spirited, right-brained grandmother who enjoys music and dance and performing. If she even mentions signing him up for dance lessons, he kicks her in the shins and emphatically says, “No!”

Early on, we could tell he was going to be analytical and methodical in his thinking. He liked to rearrange the jellies at the restaurant, putting them in a straight line on the table or sorting them by colors. When he played with blocks, he would stack them as high as he could, one on top of another. And if you tried joking with him, he was rather quite literal in his thinking and would often miss the gist of the joke.

That is not to say he cannot be a little jokester because he can. His humor though, is on a different level.

For the past couple of years, I have been getting him science kits. He loves dinosaurs and rocks and wants to go digging for dinosaur bones. He also likes to do “experiments” even if it means hiding something and then telling me I have to guess which container the object might be in. His favorite activity kits have been the fossil kits where he chips away at a block of clay to find the embedded fossil. It is messy, much to the irritation of his mother, but it keeps him occupied.