'Grandma Sue' loses her dog and belongings in Union Grove mobile home fire

UNION GROVE — Nobody deserves a devastating personal tragedy less than the kindly Union Grove grandmother known to neighbors and friends as “Grandma Sue.”
That is what folks are saying of 73-year-old Sue Stice and the fire that gutted her mobile home on Halloween, destroying her personal belongings and killing her beloved dog, Brandy.
Stice, who survived the blaze unharmed, is known as a loving and generous soul who welcomes visitors into her home and who greets children with candy or gifts.
Neighbor Brian Bolle said Stice was handing out goodies to Halloween trick-or-treaters only hours before the fire broke out. She also gave a pumpkin to his 4-year-old son, and she often hands out candy or popsicles to kids for no special occasion.
Many in the neighborhood know her as “Grandma Sue.”
“She’s the nicest neighbor I’ve ever known,” Bolle said. “That’s why this is such a weird tragedy.”
Fire remains under investigation
Investigators are working to determine what caused fire to break out Sunday evening in the mobile home where Stice lived for many years in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue.
Family members say Stice rented the mobile home for 14 years and that she lived alone, with a son staying there from time to time.
The retired certified nursing assistant, whose husband died about 25 years ago, has five children and 15 grandchildren. She lives mostly on Social Security benefits, and she is undergoing treatment for a cancer diagnosis she received earlier this year.
Christina Denton, a daughter who lives in the nearby Walworth County town of Lyons, said her mother had no insurance and lost all of her belongings in the fire. In addition to her dog — a beagle named Brandy — she lost two cats and all of her furniture, clothing, furnishings and personal collectibles such as family photos.
“It was all she had,” Denton said. “She lost everything. There is nothing left.”
Stice is staying temporarily with her daughter while she figures out how to recover from the tragedy.
GoFundMe page
Friends have launched a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $2,500 to help Stice in her recovery. Several donors stepped forward right away and contributed more than $300 in the first couple days. To contribute, go online to GoFundMe.com and search for “Help Grandma Sue.”
The creator of the page, Taylor Hummelt, said she has grown close to Stice since becoming friends with one of Stice’s grand-daughters.
Hummelt, 20, said she has stayed in Stice’s home as a houseguest, and the two have discussed issues that Hummelt could not broach with other family members. She, too, has come to regard Stice as “Grandma Sue.”
“Her door was absolutely open,” Hummelt said. “Anything you could ask for, she’d give to you the best she could.”
Denton said her mother is most shaken about losing her dog Brandy in the fire.
Family suspects malfunction
When the fire broke out Halloween evening, Stice had stepped away briefly and was visiting with a neighbor. She returned to find her mobile home ablaze, and she tried to douse the fire herself.
Family members suspect a malfunction involving a furnace that had been installed a couple of weeks ago, Denton said.
The fire burned out of control quickly and consumed everything in the two-bedroom mobile home.
“It’s literally burned from wall to wall,” Denton said. “There’s absolutely nothing there.”
The fire did not spread to neighboring mobile homes, although some neighbors sustained heat damage. Crews from the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department extinguished the blaze, and then turned the investigation over to Racine County fire investigators.
Hummelt said she is heartbroken because she knows that Stice worked hard to maintain and beautify her mobile home.
Hummelt, a 2019 graduate of Union Grove High School, said she is gratified that other people in the area are coming forward with donations to help Stice recover.
“That’s one thing I love about my community,” she said. “When something goes wrong, everyone pulls together.”