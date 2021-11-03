'Grandma Sue' loses her dog and belongings in Union Grove mobile home fire

The creator of the page, Taylor Hummelt, said she has grown close to Stice since becoming friends with one of Stice’s grand-daughters.

Hummelt, 20, said she has stayed in Stice’s home as a houseguest, and the two have discussed issues that Hummelt could not broach with other family members. She, too, has come to regard Stice as “Grandma Sue.”

“Her door was absolutely open,” Hummelt said. “Anything you could ask for, she’d give to you the best she could.”

Denton said her mother is most shaken about losing her dog Brandy in the fire.

Family suspects malfunction

When the fire broke out Halloween evening, Stice had stepped away briefly and was visiting with a neighbor. She returned to find her mobile home ablaze, and she tried to douse the fire herself.

Family members suspect a malfunction involving a furnace that had been installed a couple of weeks ago, Denton said.

The fire burned out of control quickly and consumed everything in the two-bedroom mobile home.

“It’s literally burned from wall to wall,” Denton said. “There’s absolutely nothing there.”