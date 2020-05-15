Grand Avenue bedroom fire blamed on overheated lamp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — No injuries were reported, but an estimated $40,000 in damage resulted after a fire Friday afternoon at a Grand Avenue residence.

Racine firefighters were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to report of a structure fire located at 1144 Grand Ave. Upon arrival, light smoke was observed coming from the house and a fast attack was initiated by firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Fire Department officials reported that the blaze was stopped in the master bedroom. The cause was found to be a lamp that overheated next to the bed and some plastic storage bins.

The home was turned over to its owners after the fire was extinguished and the cause investigated. Racine Police and We Energies crews assisted at the scene.

