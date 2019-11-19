Grammy-award winning artist shares his story of dealing with racism during Gateway event

“I deal with that at truck stops … They say, ‘Hey Chief, what’s up?’ ”

Miller said he’ll respond with something like, “I don’t know Pilgrim, how are you doing?’… every day, I get that racism.”

Despite that, he said, “more people of other races have helped me than Native people. I’m being 100% honest.”

“What happened was: I learned from other races through my music,” Miller said. “I’ve worked with so many different artists.”

Miller said Carlos Santana approached him after he received one of his Grammy awards, put his hand on his shoulder and said, “I believe in you.” Bonnie Raitt told him the same thing, he said.

Music a ‘sacred thing’

Miller spent part of his time Tuesday playing his electric guitar and playing American Indian flutes, including the V-shape drone flute. He sang in English at times, Mohican at others, and demonstrated the ululating Native American singing.

“Music to me is still a sacred thing,” he said.

He finished with a story about meeting Leonard Cohen, then sang a beautiful rendition, true to Jeff Buckley’s cover, of Cohen’s masterpiece “Hallelujah.”