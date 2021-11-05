STURTEVANT — Nicholas Richey wants to use his new Computer Numerical Controls (CNC) certification in his future job. He just has one thing left to do: finish serving his prison sentence.

Forty-seven graduates were celebrated Thursday morning at Racine Correctional Institution, a prison with a population of about 1,500. Most received their General Education Development (GED) or High School Equivalency Diploma (HSED), some received their CNC certification and one completed his master’s degree.

The ceremony, just like any other graduation, played “Pomp and Circumstance,” the unmistakable graduation song while the graduates settled into their seats, tassels swinging from their caps. Family, friends and faculty watched and clapped as the names were called for graduates to accept their diplomas and degrees.

All of those who attended to support the graduates, however, had three tries to get through the sensitive metal detector at the gatehouse before they could go to the visitation room at the Racine Correctional Institution to attend the ceremony.

RCI Warden Jason Wells commended the graduates, and reminded them of the theme of the ceremony: “Passport to the future,” a phrase based on a quote from civil rights leader Malcolm X.

“No one can take away your education,” Wells told the graduates. “There’s power that will never be taken from you, you’ve earned it and what you do with it next is up to you.”

Richey, who is 33, sat with his peers listening in his blue graduation cap and gown denoting that he was a CNC graduate. Next to the group of CNC graduates was a table, filled with their projects, several of which were Richey’s, including one of a Chicago Bears logo. Others carved things like the outline of the character Tow Mater from Pixar’s “Cars” and another crafted the logo of the FC Barcelona soccer team.

“I’m just happy to finally accomplish completing my college education,” Richey said in an interview.

The teachers, according to Richey, were great at helping the students learn, even when they didn’t have any background knowledge of CNC. Another key to success was collaboration; Richey said his favorite experience of the program was the comradery among the students, who all helped each other along the way.

He said blueprint reading class was the most difficult aspect of his CNC journey. But Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr noted that there were many obstacles faced by the inmates during their pursuit of education, not just being incarcerated, but also a pandemic. At one point in November 2020, more than 320 prisoners in RCI were testing positive for COVID-19.

“It exemplifies all the hard work and, and actual obstacles that human beings can overcome in order to achieve great things,” Carr told a reporter. “For somebody to be in the circumstances of being incarcerated and still having the focus and mental wherewithal to accomplish educational objectives is really impressive; it gives me a lot of hope.”

Once Richey is released, he hopes to get a job using his newfound CNC skills, where he can keep himself busy, support his family and keep himself “out of a place like this.”

In 2017, Richey pleaded guilty to offenses related to drug dealing. According to the DOC, he is to be released from prison no later than August 2022.

Richey emphasized education for other inmates, saying that education will help “offset recidivism,” i.e. the chance of reoffending.

He also emphasized the importance of second chances.

“Not all prisoners are bad,” Richey said. “They should all be given an opportunity to to better themselves and take every chance they can to get out of the world and become a productive member of society.”

