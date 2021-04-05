GPS tracking will soon be an added feature of the city's RYDE bus service

For example, a person could personalize the service so they get a text message when the bus is 5 minutes away or 10 minutes away; whatever the customer needs.

The contract with Connexionz is for 10 years and includes data services and support.

Cost

The new system is being paid for, in part, by a federal grant.

The cost of the system in 2021 is $341,243, with $260,000 being paid for by the grant and $81,243 paid for by the city.

Over the 10-year period, the system will cost $342,000 — with $192,000 paid for through a federal grant and $150,000 paid for by the city.

"That is actually less than we paid our old company, and we were unhappy with that service,” Maierle said.

He explained the old system was at the end of its life when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year and had to be shut down.

“If (Connexionz) can live up to what they’re proposing to deliver for us, this was an economical choice,” Maierle said.

He added it took multiple grant applications before the city was finally awarded some money to help offset the cost of the new system.

Ridership