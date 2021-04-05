GPS tracking will soon be an added feature of the city's RYDE bus service

RACINE — The worst part of riding the bus is standing on the corner and waiting — wondering when it might arrive.
For those who agree, the good news is that city buses will soon be fitted with GPS tracking again.
Mike Maierle, the city’s Parking and Transit System manager, made that announcement to the Transit Commission last week.
The new system has the potential to cut down on the amount of time people spend wondering where the bus is.
As use of the city buses fell during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is hoping the new system will be part of the larger effort to get residents riding the bus again.
New contract
The Transit Commission voted on Thursday to authorize the city to enter into an agreement with Connexionz, a California company, to provide the GPS tracking service.
The new GPS system will benefit both the dispatchers for city buses and riders.
The new system will allow anyone with a smartphone to download the app and see where the buses are in real time.
Additionally, the new system has a texting service that allows the rider to receive a text-message alert when the bus is a certain number of minutes away.
For example, a person could personalize the service so they get a text message when the bus is 5 minutes away or 10 minutes away; whatever the customer needs.
The contract with Connexionz is for 10 years and includes data services and support.
Cost
The new system is being paid for, in part, by a federal grant.
The cost of the system in 2021 is $341,243, with $260,000 being paid for by the grant and $81,243 paid for by the city.
Over the 10-year period, the system will cost $342,000 — with $192,000 paid for through a federal grant and $150,000 paid for by the city.
"That is actually less than we paid our old company, and we were unhappy with that service,” Maierle said.
He explained the old system was at the end of its life when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year and had to be shut down.
“If (Connexionz) can live up to what they’re proposing to deliver for us, this was an economical choice,” Maierle said.
He added it took multiple grant applications before the city was finally awarded some money to help offset the cost of the new system.
Ridership
According to Willie McDonald — general manager of First Transit, which is contracted to run the city’s bus system — the number of people utilizing the bus was significantly reduced during the pandemic.
Racine Alderman Trevor Jung, who chairs the Transit Commission, said: “This is a perfect example of how we’re going to combat reduction in ridership and make sure we see more people utilizing the public transit system because it’s easy and efficient.”
He added that the bus service "absolutely" adds to the quality of life in the city and that city leaders needed to think about how they can deliver that service better.