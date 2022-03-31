Yes, it's almost certainly legal for Vos to have deleted records related to Gableman investigation

MADISON — A Dane County Circuit Court judge said Wednesday she is holding Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in contempt of court.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said that Vos has failed to provide requested public documents related to the ongoing GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election, and she ordered him to produce deleted emails.

Vos said his office has provided all the documents it has, and that all other unspecified documents and emails have already been deleted.

“I don’t know about you, but when you have deleted emails, how do you get deleted emails back if they’re from Gmail? We already have an expert saying that can’t be done,” he told a reporter Wednesday. “You can’t produce emails that you don’t have.”

The law is probably on Vos’ side. Unlike virtually all other public officials in Wisconsin, legislators are not required to keep any documents or records or emails of any kind. They can delete what they want, so long as the document being deleted is not presently subject to an active open records request.

Compare that with how, under Wisconsin statute, “with some specific exceptions, local units of government must maintain all public records for a minimum of seven years.”

The fact that legislators passed a law that exempts them from record-keeping laws is considered a “loophole” by a minority of Wisconsin legislators and open records advocates; the law exempting legislators from retaining records was signed into law in 1982 under a Democratic legislative majority with a Republican governor.

Democratic state Rep. Jimmy Anderson of Fitchburg and Chris Larson of Milwaukee have multiple times proposed a law change that would require legislators to keep records. Anderson said in a phone interview Thursday that he doesn’t remember the proposals ever getting a hearing in the Republican-controlled state Legislature.

“I think it’s important for the public to know that the records we (lawmakers) work with are preserved, because really they belong to the public. Anything we do on behalf of the public should be available to the public,” said Anderson, who stated that his office does willingly retain records. “The governor has to abide by these stricter standards. It makes a lot of sense that legislator should abide by that same standard.”

Added Justin Bielinski, Larson’s communications director, in an email: “People have a right to know what public officials are doing in the course of their official duties and the fact that they are able to delete any record up until the moment an ORR (open records request) comes in is frankly ridiculous.”

Vos does not hide that it is common practice in his office to regularly delete emails and texts.

“We have followed the law. There is no problem with what we’re doing,” he said Wednesday.

Vos accused the judge who is holding him in contempt of “trying to stop our investigation,” “trying to make us (conservatives) look bad” and being “focused on making a name for herself.”

Responding to that claim, Rachel Rodriguez, the elections management specialist for Dane County, said in a tweet “Judge Bailey-Rihn is retiring in July. Pretty sure she’s not concerned with making a name for herself.”

Bailey-Rihn is ordering Vos and the Assembly have been ordered to pay the legal fees of American Oversight, which brought the lawsuit related to the records not being produced, related to the contempt motion. Vos has 14 days to comply with the judge’s order or begin paying a $1,000 daily forfeiture. If Vos and the Assembly provide proof they have complied with the state’s public records law, the contempt ruling will be lifted.

When asked Wednesday how he would legally be responding to being found in contempt of court, Vos said he would have to consult with “our attorneys.”

Vos' office didn't reply Thursday to a request for comment.

Different laws If the City of Oshkosh’s streets superintendent gets an email from a citizen complaining about an uneven sidewalk in front of his house, by law that public employee has to hold onto that record should anyone want to see it. But if a state legislator gets an email from a lobbyist asking for political favors in exchange for money, it’s perfectly legal for the legislator to delete that digital document, and thus the evidence. That’s a comparison Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, likes to make to explain how state legislators in Wisconsin have shielded themselves from the state’s Open Records Law, throwing a potential dark cloak over the public work they are elected to do. PETER CAMERON, The Badger Project

