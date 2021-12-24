Workforce Development Dept. says Vos is wrong on unemployment

Are there 33,500 unemployed people in Wisconsin? Or more than 93,000?

It depends on how you count.

By traditional government statistics, which only counts those who apply for unemployment benefits, there are 33,541 unemployed people, as of Dec. 11.

That number is also how the state’s unemployment rate, which tied for a record low last month at 3.0%, is calculated.

But according to the U.S. Department of Labor, there are about 93,200 unemployed people in Wisconsin. Although, as shown by the state number, only a little more than one third of them are receiving unemployment benefits.

It’s an example of how government officials, elected and appointed, often can use statistics that are not technically incorrect to suit their narrative.

Republicans have aimed to heighten the labor shortage’s status as a major problem.

Democrats meanwhile have largely pointed to how the current employment climate can be beneficial to workers, who can more easily pick-and-choose what kind of job they want — and are often offered desirable signing bonuses and increased starting wages.

After The Journal Times last week reported on a panel of local elected Republicans and Democrats, during which the labor shortage was discussed at length, an official with the state Department of Workforce Development called a reporter, looking to “correct” statements made by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who is largely considered the most powerful conservative in the state.

In a follow-up email, the DWD official, Communications Director Jennifer Sereno, pointed to Vos having been quoted as saying: “We have a manufacturing climate that needs more workers. We have jobs that are ready and able in every field. And we have almost 100,000 people who are unemployed and collecting benefits. There is a mismatch there.”

Sereno then wrote “Vos references 100,000 unemployed; these statistic(s) are long outdated — last week the number was 33,541.” The week of Dec. 3, 2020, there were 93,669 unemployment claims recorded by DWD. The record high was set in the final week of April 2020, with 321,063 continued unemployment claims plus another 49,993 new claims, according to the Department of Labor.

Secondly, Sereno quoted the following from The Journal Times’ report: “Republicans have largely blamed the increased unemployment benefits and suspended work search requirements related to the COVID-19 pandemic, although both of those changes are pretty much gone. The work search requirement was reinstated by Wisconsin Republicans in May — although Vos accused Gov. Tony Evers (a Democrat) of failing to enforce it — and increased unemployment compensation was cut off in September.”

Sereno said Vos is wrong here: “DWD follows the law and is enforcing the work search requirement,” she wrote. She then pointed to statistics that showed thousands have been denied benefits from the state every month since the work search requirement was reinstated at the end of May 2021.

According to state statistics, combined in the five months from January through May, only 70 people in total were “denied benefits for failing to complete work search requirements.” That included 55 denials in January, five in February, seven in March, one in April and two in May.

Then, from June through October, the numbers were in the thousands each month: 22,709 in June, 11,062 in July, 10,089 in August, 10,668 in September and 5,944 in October.

The Journal Times reached out to Vos to respond the DWD’s claims. A reply, from Angela Joyce, a spokesperson for Vos, reads in full

“It is clear from their responses that DWD only considers those who are actively looking and those who are claiming unemployment in their statistics. According to the US Bureau of Labor, there are 93,247 unemployed people in Wisconsin.

“When looking at the unemployment rate percentage, you must remember that anyone who has not actively looked for a job in 4 weeks is no longer a part of that calculation. As I just mentioned, there are over 93,000 Wisconsinites not working, one-third of which are on unemployment. The keyword is look, not actively try to get a job. Employers all around Wisconsin are consistently facing applicants not showing up for interviews. That is something Governor Evers and DWD are failing to respond to or enforce.

“We have 93,000 unemployed and we have nearly 130,000 job opening(s) on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. The Governor has consistently failed to get people back into the workforce even as employers have been begging for employees.

“Democrats believe people need more government programs to rely on and we believe the best thing for people is a job and making sure government incentivizes get people back into the workforce.”

