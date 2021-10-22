Work for the City of Racine and want to make more money? Try living in the city

RACINE — Work for the City of Racine and want to make more money? Try actually living in the city.

The City Council has been looking for ways to incentivize city employees, particularly new ones, to actually live in the City of Racine rather than in the suburbs.

Under a proposal to take effect in 2022, if approved by the City Council, city employees whose home addresses are in the City of Racine would receive a wage or salary 3% higher than those who live beyond city limits.

This wouldn’t immediately apply to union employees, but Mayor Cory Mason said it will be brought up “at the bargaining table.”

As such, when new jobs are posted, two wages/salaries will appear on postings: one for city residents, the other for those outside the city.

“Hopefully,” Mayor Cory Mason said during his Tuesday budget address, “that will incentivize those new employees, especially if they are coming to us from out of town and looking for a place to live, to choose to be a city resident for that added benefit.”