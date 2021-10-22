 Skip to main content
Work for the City of Racine and want to make more money? Try living in the city
Work for the City of Racine and want to make more money? Try living in the city

RACINE — Work for the City of Racine and want to make more money? Try actually living in the city.

The City Council has been looking for ways to incentivize city employees, particularly new ones, to actually live in the City of Racine rather than in the suburbs.

Under a proposal to take effect in 2022, if approved by the City Council, city employees whose home addresses are in the City of Racine would receive a wage or salary 3% higher than those who live beyond city limits.

This wouldn’t immediately apply to union employees, but Mayor Cory Mason said it will be brought up “at the bargaining table.”

As such, when new jobs are posted, two wages/salaries will appear on postings: one for city residents, the other for those outside the city.

“Hopefully,” Mayor Cory Mason said during his Tuesday budget address, “that will incentivize those new employees, especially if they are coming to us from out of town and looking for a place to live, to choose to be a city resident for that added benefit.”

The City of Milwaukee has a similar 3% incentive. In nearby West Allis, residents of the city have a 3.5% wage bonus.

The City of Racine population has steadily fallen in the last half-century, even as surrounding communities’ populations have grown. In 1970, the city’s population was 95,162; it is now less than 78,000. Across that same timeframe, the county’s population as a whole (including the city) grew from less than 171,000 to more than 197,000.

