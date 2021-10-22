Without help from feds, Racine plans to push forward with community health clinic with $3.5M in borrowing

Racine remains as the most-populous city in the Midwest that doesn’t have a federally funded health clinic, a missing piece that city leaders contributes to segregation and worse health outcomes for poor people, particularly poor people of color.

“The completion of this project will go a long way to addressing one of the greatest disparities in our community: health care,” Mayor Cory Mason said as he laid out a plan for the city to borrow $3.5 million to fund the clinic. “This will be a transformational project.”