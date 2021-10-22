 Skip to main content
Without help from feds, Racine plans to push forward with community health clinic with $3.5M in borrowing

Racine Community Health Center

From left, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; Racine Mayor Cory Mason; Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United; Natalia Taft, Racine City Council District 13 Alder and a Racine Unified School District parent; Lydia Taft, student at Starbuck Middle School; Carmen Ayers, RUSD Montessori School parent and president of the Parent Teacher Association; and Travis Eales, a fourth-grade teacher at Julian Thomas Elementary. The group stands in front of the Racine Community Health Center, which is set to open this year, on Monday. 

 Diana Panuncial
Governor Tony Evers (copy)

Gov. Tony Evers visited the in-development Julian Thomas Elementary School Health Clinic on Aug. 24, where he announced he would use $250 million in ARPA funds to create grant programs that would aid local and tribal governments, along with health care nonprofits, address disparities in health care. 

RACINE — Plans are moving forward for the planned community health clinic adjacent to Julian Thomas Elementary School in the Lincoln-King neighborhood.

Racine remains as the most-populous city in the Midwest that doesn’t have a federally funded health clinic, a missing piece that city leaders contributes to segregation and worse health outcomes for poor people, particularly poor people of color.

“The completion of this project will go a long way to addressing one of the greatest disparities in our community: health care,” Mayor Cory Mason said as he laid out a plan for the city to borrow $3.5 million to fund the clinic. “This will be a transformational project.”

