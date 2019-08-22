RACINE — Tensions boiled over during a debate on the City Council floor Tuesday evening over a recommendation to deny a family's claim for damages after a collision with a Department of Public Works vehicle.
Instead of denying the claim, as recommended by the City Attorney's office, the City Council voted to send the claim by the Olsen family of Racine back to the City Attorney's office to seek a resolution.
The claim
According to the briefing memorandum provided to city aldermen, on Jan. 16, 2018, a DPW vehicle allegedly attempted to stop at the intersection of Westwood Drive and Jefferson Street but skidded on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle struck the vehicle Allison Olsen was operating and which contained her three minor children.
In the claim filed by the Olsens' attorney, who was not named in the brief, the damages included $9,854 in medical expenses for all four family members, $703.85 in wage loss for Olsen, $179.50 for daycare charges, $186.29 for a rental car and $500 for the insurance deductible.
Out-of-pocket costs for the incident total $11,423.64, and the total request for damages was $47,000. Finding the additional $35,576.36 "excessive and unfounded," the City Attorney's office claims it contacted the Olsens' lawyer on July 19, 2019, in order to settle the claim "for a reasonable amount."
City Attorney Scott Letteney stated that his office did not receive a response from the family's attorney and so decided to proceed with denying the claim. The recommendation from his office is dated Aug. 1, and the Finance and Personnel Committee discussed the claim at its Aug. 12 meeting. The committee forwarded the claim to the council with a recommendation to deny.
Heated debate
The Journal Times reached out to Allison Olsen but did not receive an immediate response; however, Olsen did speak before the council on Tuesday asking for an extension for her case.
"I just wanted to ask that my children and I be given more time for our claim that was filed and ask our attorney to get in contact with you as soon as possible," she said.
Alderman Sandy Weidner asked Letteney if there was a reason his office couldn't wait and work with the family to resolve the case. Letteney said state statutes set limits for how long a case against a municipality can go unresolved and that the Olsens' case was nearing that deadline.
"At some point these things have to be addressed, otherwise there are statutory time limits that affect the rights of the city," said Letteney.
The Journal Times asked Letteney for the date of the Olsens' deadline and the state statute setting that deadline but did not receive an immediate response.
Weidner stated her understanding was that if the council denied the claim, the next step would be for the family to file in small-claims court, which she felt was inappropriate for the situation.
"This is a very unique claim," said Weidner. "I don’t believe in this case that these individuals should have to sue themselves, which in essence is they’re doing. I think this should be sent back to the City Attorney’s Office, and some resolution should take place in the attorney’s office rather than denial or disallowing which in essence is saying, 'You have to take this to court.'"
The Journal Times reached out to the City Attorney's Office to check whether Weidner was correct or if there were other avenues for resolution after a claim is denied but did not receive an immediate response.
Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II of the 8th District argued that Weidner's motion was outside the bounds of the council's jurisdiction.
When Shakoor had the floor and after he said, "This is not a denial," Weidner could be heard quietly saying, "Yes it is." At that point Shakoor turned to Weidner and said, "I’ve got the floor, as you say, so shut up."
"Alder(man) Shakoor, you do have the floor, but I will ask for decorum," said Mayor Cory Mason.
"Well, I'm getting tired of people talking all around us. Why are you so shocked?" he asked other council members, many of whom appeared stunned. "As if there's not talking going on all the time."
After a few seconds of exchanges between Shakoor and other council members, Mason hit the gavel, and Shakoor continued with his argument.
In the end, Weidner's motion to send the Olsens' claim back to the City Attorney's Office for resolution passed, 7-4. The motion was supported by Aldermen Jeff Coe, Weidner, Maurice Horton, Shakoor, Carrie Glenn, Mary Land and Henry Perez. Aldermen Tracey Larrin, Trevor Jung, Natalia Taft and Jason Meekma voted in opposition.
Aldermen Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Jen Levie and Melissa Lemke were not present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank goodness Sandy held her composure. Could you imagine if she would have told him to "shut up"?? That nasty, dirty, "R" word would have reared it's ugly head. It's the Racine way. Don't like my opinion? Too F'n bad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.