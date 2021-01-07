Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin, Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan among those calling for Trump to be removed from office

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, are among those who have joined with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.
They are among the bipartisan officials (most of them Democrats) calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power just weeks before Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated. If the measure is invoked, Pence would effectively become president until the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
Pence is reported to be opposed to "invoking 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his duties," according to The New York Times.
Pocan, a Madison Democrat, called Pence a "coward" in a tweet for not moving forward with that move. Moore, a Racine native who now represents Milwaukee as a Democrat, tweeted on Wednesday "Trump has incited this chaos & violence. The 25th amendment must be invoked. If not, Congress must impeach & convict Trump. 13 days is far too long for Trump to remain in office."
Five people are now dead from the violent clashes, including a Capitol police officer.
On Thursday, Moore released a lengthier statement that opened by saying "The violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters for the purpose of disrupting the peaceful transfer of power was not an accident. President Trump has long been orchestrating strategies to circumvent the democratic process and to remain in power despite his landslide loss in the 2020 election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
In a Thursday afternoon statement, Baldwin said "President Trump incited a violent insurrection against Congress as we were working to faithfully carry out our constitutional duties to accept the vote of the American people. This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve."