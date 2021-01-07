Wisconsin's Tammy Baldwin, Gwen Moore, Mark Pocan among those calling for Trump to be removed from office

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, are among those who have joined with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to call for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

They are among the bipartisan officials (most of them Democrats) calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power just weeks before Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated. If the measure is invoked, Pence would effectively become president until the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Pence is reported to be opposed to "invoking 25th Amendment to strip Trump of his duties," according to The New York Times.