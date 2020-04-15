Wisconsin's pandemic relief package approved by Senate, signed by Evers

Democrats complained bitterly about the approach. State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said the setup was frustrating. Sens. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, and Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, both complained that Roth never let them speak.

Carpenter issued a statement to media outlets during the middle of the session complaining that Roth had barred him from attending the session in-person in the hearing room, and Taylor was the only senator who didn't cast a vote. She said in a phone interview that Roth wouldn't allow her to vote.

“I’m just stunned that someone could be so inhumane,” Taylor said. “He denied democracy in Wisconsin. He denied the people dying.”

Roth said in a phone interview after the session had ended that all the senators understood there wasn't room to maintain social distancing in the Senate chamber or in the hearing room and that only he, Shilling and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, would be allowed to attend in person.

Fitzgerald opted to appear via videoconferencing from his office.

“Anyone who is shocked or outraged, it's just a load of malarkey at this point,” Roth said.