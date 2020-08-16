Wisconsin's COVID testing supplies are dropping; GOP and Dems. can't agree on root of the problem

Wisconsin isn’t getting as many COVID-19 testing supplies as it had been previously, forcing the state’s and medical system’s testing capabilities to drop.
But elected officials can’t agree on what, or who, is causing the problem.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., issued a critical letter on Aug. 12 questioning Vice President Mike Pence — who heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force — on why supplies were being diverted away from Wisconsin even while coronavirus cases rise here.
“I am writing with deep concerns about our ongoing testing supply shortages and the reported diversion of supplies from Wisconsin, even as your own task force has labeled our state a ‘hot spot’ and we have just experienced, once again, a single-day record of new coronavirus cases,” Baldwin wrote.
Advocate Aurora, one of Wisconsin’s largest health systems, had reported days before that it was “forced to adjust our COVID-19 testing approach as testing supplies continue to be constrained and we experience a delay in anticipated shipments.”
However, the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., claims that the changes in delivery of supplies affecting Wisconsin is not the result of federal decisions but rather choices made by individual/private suppliers. Steil represents Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties in Congress.
An email from Sally Fox, a spokeswoman for the first-term congressman, said “Steil is very concerned that a private hospital in Wisconsin announced it cannot get supplies. This issue must be resolved immediately … Steil will not be satisfied until everyone in the State of Wisconsin who needs a test, can get a test.”
That email referred to Aurora’s problems getting supplies as a “dispute” with a supplier.
When asked to clarify what has gone wrong in the supply chain, Aurora, in a statement, did not say exactly what had gone wrong. “Like many providers nationally, we have been forced to adjust our COVID-19 testing approach as testing supplies continue to be constrained and we experience a delay in anticipated shipments. This situation remains fluid and we continue our relentless efforts to secure more testing supplies. As always, patient and team member safety remain our highest priority.”
Regardless, getting a test is becoming harder right now. Advocate Aurora went from offering community testing at more than a dozen locations down to only one: at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in Milwaukee. Not every patient receiving surgery is being tested anymore within the health system.
National Guard testing capabilities at Festival Hall earlier this month were shrunk by one-third: from 1,500 total tests possible down to 1,000 and from three days of testing down to two. The Guard is expected to be back at Festival Hall for testing on Tuesday-Thursday, but city officials have warned that the event could be shortened again.
Finger pointing
Rather than coming down on one side or the other of where the break in the supply chain originated, state officials have rather called on national leaders to step in more strongly. Gov. Tony Evers has repeatedly criticized the federal government for how states have to “compete” for limited resources. Andrea Palm, Department of Health Services secretary-designee, called the system for getting testing supplies “inefficient.”
Steil says the Wisconsin state government, Evers in particular, should be spending more CARES Act funding to prioritize testing. As of Monday, according to the Department of Administration, Wisconsin has already spent $202 million on “Testing Supplies and Lab Diagnostics.” Another $45 million was spent on locally run testing pilot programs and $75 million on contact tracing. Those totals don’t include national, local, National Guard and other spending that the state government was not directly involved in.
Baldwin puts the blame on the federal government.
“This pressing and perilous situation was created by the Trump Administration’s continued failure to increase our national production of supplies, put in place a national testing strategy, and provide states with the testing supplies to implement it. Furthermore, this follows a shameful track record of the Trump Administration ignoring requests for federal support from the state,” she wrote, adding a request that the administration explains “in writing” decisions regarding alleged supply diversions.
Car test
Waiting on foot and on scooter
Waiting in cars
Walking to the testing site
Ready to roll
Checking in
Racinians tell us why they wanted to get tested for coronavirus
Drive-up and walk-up
Waiting to be tested
Curtis Walls gets tested
Julio Negron
Getting info
Brian Paulhus
Test in vehicle
Foggy testing site
Mayor Mason in a mask
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.