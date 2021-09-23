Wisconsin's attorney general slams GOP election investigation, calls for gun laws

MADISON — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday accused Republicans of chasing conspiracy theories with a $680,000 taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election instead of passing gun control measures that have broad public support.

Kaul, a Democrat who is up for reelection next year, appeared with a host of Democratic lawmakers and gun safety advocates at a news conference to renew the call for a universal background check and “red flag” law. Republicans who control the state Legislature have repeatedly rejected both.

Republicans have ordered investigations into the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Kaul said instead of spending money on that, Kaul said that Republicans should “address real issues Wisconsinites are actually focused on.”

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, supported Kaul’s move, as well as bills proposed by Madison Democrat Sen. Melissa Agard. According to Neubauer’s office, “If passed, the bills would enact an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) system and require universal background checks on every gun sale and transfer.”