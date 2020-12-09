Wisconsin Task Force on Climate Change presents 55 policy recommendations after 14 months of work

Fourteen months ago, Gov. Tony Evers ordered the creation of a task force to analyze Wisconsin's "climate crisis."
On Wednesday, the task force delivered a 120-page report with 55 policy recommendations.
Those recommendations included:
- Creating an official Office of Environmental Justice
- To "Avoid all new fossil fuel infrastructure" as well as avoiding new natural gas power plants
- Not allowing any new pipelines by opposing the introduction of new, or expansion of existing, "infrastructure whose primary purpose is transporting fossil fuels through Wisconsin"
- Reducing carbon emissions by 2030 to at least 60% below 2005 levels
- Increase funding for carbon-reducing programs and promotion of "low-income energy efficiency and clean energy programs"
- Establish a "climate change public education campaign"
- Provide loans and grants "to support Wisconsin businesses that focus on zero-waste, energy efficiency, green technology, and green businesses," particularly for businesses that are owned by and/or support people of color, women and veterans
- Expand community solar programs
- Plant more trees in urban areas
- Expanding the Wisconsin Department of Justice's staffing with two full-time employees tasked with investigation "the role of agricultural monopolization as it relates to family farmers' economic resiliency."
To read the full report, CLICK HERE.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who chaired the task force, said it’s not just about fighting climate change; it’s also a plan for economic growth and recovery.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for our state to recover — to recover from the pandemic … and also to build a state that is resilient,” Barnes said. “This is a plan with solutions that impact the whole of Wisconsin, regardless of where you are.”
In a statement, task force member Amber Meyer-Smith, who is vice president of programs and government relations at Clean Wisconsin, said: “The task force recommendations will start Wisconsin on the path to tackle climate change in order to protect public health, all while stimulating our economy and creating jobs. But now the hard work of getting them implemented begins, and we need people to call for action from their elected officials."
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, who was one of three lawmakers on the committee, stated that the report presented Wednesday "charts a path forward and creates a foundation for us to address this crisis."
The task force reported that it received input from numerous grassroots groups, including from farmers, environmental advocates, leaders of Wisconsin's Native American tribes, and business leaders.
“Climate change threatens all of us here in Wisconsin with wide-ranging effects on our health, our economy, and our environment. The effects of climate change have and will continue to hit communities of color and low-income communities hardest, exacerbating existing inequalities," Neubauer said in a statement. "If enacted, these proposals will support our state to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. They will help to build economic opportunity and sustainable, family-supporting jobs. And they will support environmental justice and increase equity across our state."
‘Urgent moment’
As the atmosphere warms at an unprecedented rate, Wisconsin is already feeling the effects of climate change, with warmer winters, increased precipitation and more extreme heat. Over the past two decades the state has been hit by 19 severe weather events — including droughts, floods and tornadoes — blamed for more than $100 billion in damages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Climate scientists warn it will get worse in coming decades even with current international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Barnes urged "urgent action" in addressing climate change in Wisconsin. “The climate crisis is taking a toll on everyone in our state, but communities of color and low-income communities are more likely to face the harshest impacts of climate change, despite contributing the least to the problem,” the lieutenant governor said in a statement.
In a message to the governor, Kristofer Canto, a senior risk analyst for American Family Insurance, warned that climate change is threatening the stability of the state’s economy as well as the health and safety of its residents.
“The effects of climate change transect all sectors, geographies and people,” Canto wrote. “Failing to act swiftly and leaving the climate crisis to manifest unchecked will continue to wreak havoc across the nation and in the great state of Wisconsin.”
Committee members repeatedly noted the thousands of public comments received during five public listening sessions over the summer.
“It’s pretty clear where people are at. They are worried about it,” said Kerry Schumann, executive director of Wisconsin Conservation Voters. “They know we’re at this urgent moment in history where we have to take action.”
Reporting from Chris Hubbuch of Lee Newspapers contributed to this story.
