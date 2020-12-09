Wisconsin Task Force on Climate Change presents 55 policy recommendations after 14 months of work

“Climate change threatens all of us here in Wisconsin with wide-ranging effects on our health, our economy, and our environment. The effects of climate change have and will continue to hit communities of color and low-income communities hardest, exacerbating existing inequalities," Neubauer said in a statement. "If enacted, these proposals will support our state to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. They will help to build economic opportunity and sustainable, family-supporting jobs. And they will support environmental justice and increase equity across our state."

‘Urgent moment’

As the atmosphere warms at an unprecedented rate, Wisconsin is already feeling the effects of climate change, with warmer winters, increased precipitation and more extreme heat. Over the past two decades the state has been hit by 19 severe weather events — including droughts, floods and tornadoes — blamed for more than $100 billion in damages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Climate scientists warn it will get worse in coming decades even with current international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.