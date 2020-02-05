Wisconsin's senators defend why they voted the way they did on impeachment

WASHINGTON — With the exception of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, R-Utah, U.S. senators voted along party lines, resulting in the acquittal of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice in the impeachment trial that ended Wednesday afternoon.

Here's how Wisconsin senators, Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson, explained why they voted the way they did.

Tammy Baldwin, voted to convict

Heading into Wednesday's vote, Baldwin (like most others) had already come to the conclusion that Trump would be acquitted and remained in office.

As such, she is already turning toward November 2020 to see if Trump can be removed from office the conventional way: through an election.

In a tweet published minutes after the senators finished voting, Baldwin stated: "Now every American will have the power to make their own judgment. I trust the American people. I know they will be guided by our common good, and the truth. You know what the truth is, and you know in America, it matters."