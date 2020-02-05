Wisconsin's senators defend why they voted the way they did on impeachment

WASHINGTON — With the exception of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, R-Utah, U.S. senators voted along party lines, resulting in the acquittal of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of justice in the impeachment trial that ended Wednesday afternoon.
Here's how Wisconsin senators, Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson, explained why they voted the way they did.
Tammy Baldwin, voted to convict
Heading into Wednesday's vote, Baldwin (like most others) had already come to the conclusion that Trump would be acquitted and remained in office.
As such, she is already turning toward November 2020 to see if Trump can be removed from office the conventional way: through an election.
In a tweet published minutes after the senators finished voting, Baldwin stated: "Now every American will have the power to make their own judgment. I trust the American people. I know they will be guided by our common good, and the truth. You know what the truth is, and you know in America, it matters."
Minutes prior, she wrote: "President Trump has abused his power and obstructed Congress, and this Senate just let him. Senate Republicans have put this President above the law by not convicting him of these impeachable offenses."
You have free articles remaining.
Ron Johnson, voted to acquit
Johnson, who has become more strongly aligned with the president in recent months, unsurprisingly expressed an opposite opinion to Baldwin.
In a statement, Johnson at first expressed relief.
“I am glad that this unfortunate chapter in American history is over. The strength of our republic lies in the fact that, more often than not, we settle our political differences at the ballot box, not on the streets or battlefield — and not through impeachment," he stated.
Johnson continued: “Impeachment should be reserved for the most serious of offenses where the risk to our democracy simply cannot wait for the voters’ next decision. That was not the case here," before calling the whole Trump impeachment saga a "national travesty."
Before concluding the statement, Johnson said he hopes for an end to an increasingly partisan era in American politics.
We are a divided nation," Johnson wrote, "and it often seems the lines are only hardening and growing farther apart. But hope lies in finding what binds us together — our love of freedom, our faith, our families."