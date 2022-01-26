Wisconsin GOP's anti-riot bill viewed as a breach of the First Amendment by some

In the wake of Kenosha’s riots in August 2020, Republicans in Madison are advancing a new bill that would further criminalize rioting, although some believe it goes too far and treads on First Amendment rights.

Opponents’ concerns are focused on how the law would make it illegal to participate in a protest where violence has occurred even if an individual did not participate in the violence, and would also make it a crime to block thoroughfares and building entryways.

Proposal

“People can still get together and have a protest, but not have a quote-unquote ‘mostly peaceful protest’ like how some tried to describe Kenosha,” said Republican state Rep. Van Wanggaard, a retired police officer who lives in Racine and whose district includes most of rural Racine and Kenosha counties.

While some states specifically outlaw “rioting,” Wisconsin doesn’t, Wanggaard said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We don’t have a statute definition of what rioting is.”

According to Wanggaard, who authored the Senate version of the bill known as Senate Bill 296/Assembly Bill 279, if signed into law, the bill would make it illegal for someone to go to a protest with the intent to harm people or destroy property. He gave the example of someone arriving at a protest with a Molotov cocktail; even if they didn’t throw the crude explosive device, they could be arrested and charged under this bill.

But even refusing to leave a protest because others engaged in violence could lead to someone being found guilty of rioting under this bill.

According to the Wisconsin Legislative Council’s memo detailing the bill: “A person who attends a riot or who refuses an order to disperse a riot is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor” and would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days in jail or prison under this bill.

The bill passed both the Assembly and Senate Tuesday, moving it on to Gov. Tony Evers desk to sign or veto.

Additionally, according to WLC’s assessment of the bill:

“A person who incites or urges three or more persons to create or engage in a riot is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.

“A person who, while participating in a riot, blocks or obstructs the lawful use by any other person of any private or public thoroughfare, or blocks or obstructs any positions of access or exit to any private or public building or dwelling, is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.

“A person who knowingly participates in a riot that results in substantial damage to the property of another or bodily injury to another person is guilty of a Class I felony. The bill requires a court to sentence a person who commits this offense to a mandatory term of confinement in a county jail or a state correctional institution of 45 days.”

The Assembly approved another bill Tuesday that would make damaging government property of historical significance a felony punishable by up to 3 1/2 in prison. Damaging historical state property is already a felony under state law but the property must be included on a Department of Natural Resources registry of prominent landscape features to qualify.

After George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, when protests erupted across the nation that sometimes became riots, protesters in Madison tore down the statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist who lived in Racine County before the Civil War, and damaged the statute of Lady Forward.

Concerns

Some groups fear this kind of anti-rioting law and other similar ones proposed across the U.S. by Republicans, if approved, could have a cooling effect on legal protesting.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the City of Milwaukee and government watchdog groups Common Cause in Wisconsin and Wisconsin Democracy Campaign have all registered in opposition of the riot penalties bill. No groups have registered in support or opposition of the statue bill.

“Protest is democracy,” Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said ahead of Tuesday’s vote. “This bill brought forward today by my friends across the aisle is a declaration of war against the First Amendment.”

Republicans pointed to the destruction in Kenosha and at the Capitol in 2020 as justification for the proposal. Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said the bill is necessary because “This behavior has got to stop.”

PEN America, a nonprofit that works to defend First Amendment freedoms, said in a Monday statement “Wisconsin legislators should reject SB 296/AB 279 tomorrow when it will be up for a vote. The bill will make it all-too-easy for police to declare a protest as a riot and treat participants in the protest as criminals.”

An environmental activist, Phyllis Hasbrouch of Madison 350, told the Wisconsin Examiner, a progressive online news outlet, that “this is a really radical bill. It’s really stripping us of our constitutional rights to freedom of speech.”

She noted that simply blocking entry to a building or blocking a street, even in a small scale, could now be charged as a crime rather than a citation.

“(In) a large demonstration that is totally peaceful, and somebody who may not even be a part of the group threatens to push somebody. Now they have threatened to commit an act of violence and they have the ability to do so. And then, oops, we’re all in a riot now,” Hasbrouch told the Examiner. “And nothing was actually hurt, nobody, no property, but we’re in a riot. And then the police say disperse, or maybe they don’t say disperse. Maybe they just start arresting.”

Alexander Shur and Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

