Wisconsin Democrats had hoped an unprecedented $4.4 billion budget surplus would have led to similarly unprecedented investment in infrastructure, schools and health care. Republicans instead used more than $3 billion of that surplus for tax breaks.
Still, seven Democrats — none of them representing Racine or Kenosha counties — joined Republicans in voting for the budget Wednesday. Gov. Tony Evers now has about a week to sign or veto the budget. He could also approve it with partial vetoes, which he did with the 2019-21 budget.
Republicans have continued repeating that the cuts will provide $1,200 in tax relief to “typical families.” However, it has been estimated more than 75% of the income tax cuts will be going to households making more than $100,000 per year, even though Wisconsin’s median household income is around $65,000.
Democrats have decried Republicans’ funding of education being close to the minimum amount required to bring federal education aid into the state. But Republicans have pointed that the billions in federal education funding will lead schools to receive more money in total, even if less is coming from the state government.
Still, Democrats decried Republicans choosing not to trim some of the tax cuts to support bipartisan ideas, like $70 million in homelessness prevention ($1.2 was approved) and $46.5 million for student mental health ($12 was approved).
A release from the office of state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said that the budget “misses critical opportunities.”
Evers’ original budget also included significant policy changes, like legalizing marijuana and raising the minimum wage, that Republicans stripped out.
Here’s what representatives of Racine and Kenosha counties are saying in statements about the budget:
State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine: “The budget Governor Evers proposed in February was unrealistic and irresponsible, and people said so at the time. He proposed raising taxes well over $1 billion. The Legislature cut taxes by $3.4 billion. The Legislature secures Wisconsin’s economic future with the largest ending balance in 25 years and a record $2 billion in the Rainy Day Fund.”
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers: “With the expected $4.4 billion in additional revenue we’ll have coming in, this budget provided a rare opportunity to address so many of our most serious needs and priorities. Unfortunately, my Republican colleagues chose instead to go the same old route — cutting taxes for the rich.
“The budget should have invested in homelessness prevention and mental health programs. Governor Evers had proposed more than $70 million to fully fund programs that had been recommended by the bipartisan Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, chaired by former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch; he also called for $46.5 million in student mental health aid. Instead, the budget commits just $1.2 million to programs combatting homelessness and $12 million to student mental health aid over the next two years, shameful decreases.”
“This budget should have been transformational for people of Wisconsin. With once-in-a-generation financial resources, we had a real opportunity to truly make life better for so many of our friends and neighbors. Republicans squandered that opportunity, so I had to vote ‘no’.”
Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, called the $4 billion surplus “an enormous opportunity to invest in the future of our state and in our people.”
“At a time when we could be investing in the future of our children through education,” McGuire continued, “Republicans did quite literally the federally-mandated bare minimum, stripping approximately $30 million dollars away from Kenosha’s schools alone.
“My colleagues on the other side of the aisle insist that this is a responsible budget, but the opposite is true: our state has more resources than ever, and yet instead of investing the people and businesses that make our state go, they took a penny-wise, pound-foolish approach that fails to lay the groundwork for long-term prosperity.”
Bob Wittke — a Republican who previously served as president of the Racine Unified School Board and lives in Wind Point but whose district stretches to the west end of Racine County — argued, “Education is a priority in this budget …
“This budget funds (two-thirds of) education costs. While keeping in mind the massive influx of federal dollars that have been poured in to Wisconsin for education this year. The Wisconsin state budget set aside $350 million for when these federal funds run out. Did you know that on average, school districts in Wisconsin received $2,898 per pupil from federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds alone this year?”
Wittke continued: “This budget allocates an increase in special education funding to 30%, an increase in student mental health aid grants, and it also allocates $31 million more in federal earmark funds for after-school and summer programs to address learning loss. The budget also increases public library system aid by $6.5 million, and provides $6.4 million to school library aids. Education is a priority.”
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, also pointed to benefits for school districts that remained in person throughout the pandemic. “The legislature guaranteed all districts will get a minimum of $781 per pupil if they taught in-person at least 50% of the time during the 2020-21 school year,” he said. “Most districts will see much more than that, the average being $2,898 per pupil.”
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, called the Republicans’ budget “disappointing.”
“We could have joined so many other states in legalizing marijuana and appropriately recognizing and addressing climate change and the PFAS water contamination issue,” Ohnstad continued. “We could ensure we not only get 'back to normal,' we could get back to better than ever.”
Neubauer stated: “Governor Evers’ budget showed what is possible for Wisconsin. We have the opportunity to address new and old challenges, create opportunity, transform communities, improve equity and help our state build back better as we come out of the pandemic. But instead, Republicans are ignoring the people of our state and undermining our shared future.
“The budget that passed in the Assembly today maintains the status quo in Wisconsin. But when we have a historic $4.4 billion surplus, following a year where a pandemic swept across Wisconsin, our neighbors deserve better than simply ‘maintaining’ — they deserve real investment.”
Julian Bradley, a first-term Republican senator from Muskego whose district includes the northwestern corner of Racine County, tweeted Wednesday: “Today, Republicans are doing the right thing by passing our budget and sending a $1,200 tax cut to the typical Wisconsin family. I'm proud to vote for this balanced budget that cuts taxes by a total of $3.4 billion.”
53 photos showing what life has been like in Racine County throughout this infamous year: 2020
Two families ripped apart
Empty Walmart shelves
Restaurants closing & mask wearing
Lonely churches
Atypical elections
America Strong
Mask making
'YOU ARE INCREDIBLY SAFE TO GO OUT'
Two phones, no answer
Recounting the 12th
Racine Unified recount
Swinging on a closed swingset
ReOPEN WISCONSIN PROTESTS
NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN TESTING EFFORT
Thanking hospital workers: Ascension flyover
BACK IN ACTION, WITH A MASK
Waterford graduation 2020 with face masks for COVID-19
Black Lives Matter on Monument Square
BLACK LIVES MATTER
IN THE STREETS
SAYING HIS NAME
Marching for justice, peace
Kingdom Manna giveaway
JUNETEENTH
Marching for justice, led by Carl Fields
Say their names
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Burlington's first Juneteenth rally
Zoom meetings and community discussions
Park High School drive-up graduation
Zoo beach erosion
Racine Art Museum reopens, with masks
St. Catherine's Prom
Empty streets
Fire during Kenosha protests
Unrest after Jacob Blake shooting, preceding Kyle Rittenhouse shootings
Kenosha protests
Kenosha unrest
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING
KYLE RITTENHOUSE
Black Lives Matter debate takes center stage in Burlington
Capping off the globe
Dalquavis Ward convicted
Archbishop Jerome Listecki leads more than 100 faithful past scorched Car Source lot in Kenosha
